This Luxury Home Amenity Might Actually Be Bad for You, a Disturbing Study Says
Living on a golf course has long been a marker of luxury, and for many retirees, a dream: manicured lawns, peaceful mornings, and the promise of an active, community-centered lifestyle. But a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in May of 2025 has thrown a bit of a divot in that dream.
Researchers found that people living within one mile of a golf course were more than twice as likely to develop Parkinson’s disease compared to those who lived farther away. The suspected culprit? Pesticides. Lots of them.
Why Golf Courses Are a New Concern for Homebuyers
The study looked at data from Minnesota and Wisconsin, analyzing more than 400 Parkinson’s cases against a control group of over 5,000 individuals. The researchers discovered a strong correlation between Parkinson’s risk and proximity to golf courses, especially when homeowners used the same water system as the course. In those cases, the risk of developing Parkinson’s more than doubled. Researchers emphasize, though, that this isn’t a smoking gun. The study shows correlation, not causation — meaning they can’t say for certain that golf course pesticides cause Parkinson’s.
There are still unanswered questions about individual risk factors, genetics, and environmental nuances the study wasn’t able to capture. Even so, the findings are strong enough to warrant concern. The researchers call the association “biologically plausible” and note that pesticides — especially those known to affect the nervous system — have already been linked to Parkinson’s in previous studies. They recommend more targeted research, including long-term environmental monitoring and follow-ups in other geographic areas, to determine just how much of the risk is due to chemical exposure and how much may come from other shared traits in these communities.
Golf Course Homes Are Still in Demand
According to Jay Westerlund, a broker associate with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty in Naples, Florida, demand hasn’t slowed. “Golf course properties remain highly desirable for many buyers — especially those seeking scenic views, privacy, and access to lifestyle amenities,” he says. Even non-golfers are drawn to the wide-open green space and community perks. Buyers, he adds, still consider golf course proximity a premium feature. “The appeal of well-maintained landscapes and the prestige of a golf community can be strong selling points.”
While the idea of pesticide exposure might be unnerving, it’s rarely the reason people move away from golf course communities. “Occasionally, residents have raised concerns about potential exposure to pesticides,” Westerlund says. “But these situations typically involve individuals with specific health sensitivities and are not a widespread reason for leaving.” Instead, homeowners are more likely to cite lifestyle changes — downsizing, aging out of the sport, or frustration with early morning maintenance noise. “We hear more frequent concerns about air quality and emissions from homes near busy roads than we do about health impacts related to golf course proximity,” he adds.
What to Ask a Real Estate Pro Before Buying Near a Golf Course
The study has sparked a few more questions from environmentally conscious buyers, but Westerlund says it hasn’t impacted prices or slowed the market. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t ask questions, though. “Some communities are transparent about pesticide use and offer reports or environmental impact statements,” he says. “When buyers have specific concerns, we recommend they reach out directly to the course superintendent or community association for the most accurate information.”
At a minimum, ask for the turf maintenance schedule, water source details, and any HOA documentation related to landscaping practices. For most buyers, the perks of golf course living still outweigh the risks. But this study is a timely reminder that even picturesque views can come with unseen trade-offs. If you’re considering a home on the fairway, a little due diligence could go a long way in protecting your family’s health — without giving up your dream view.