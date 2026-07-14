This Luxury Home Amenity Might Actually Be Bad for You, a Disturbing Study Says

There are still unanswered questions about individual risk factors, genetics, and environmental nuances the study wasn’t able to capture. Even so, the findings are strong enough to warrant concern. The researchers call the association “biologically plausible” and note that pesticides — especially those known to affect the nervous system — have already been linked to Parkinson’s in previous studies. They recommend more targeted research, including long-term environmental monitoring and follow-ups in other geographic areas, to determine just how much of the risk is due to chemical exposure and how much may come from other shared traits in these communities.