The Best Time to Shop at Goodwill, According to TikTok

“Mondays and Tuesdays are the best days to shop at Goodwill and let me prove it to you,” she boasted. She stumbled upon a wooden dresser “in fantastic condition” for just $30, two matching wood nightstands with cabinet doors for $35 each — with Christina noting that “matching sets go quick so you gotta get there early” — a cherry wine rack for $100, a side table in “really good condition” for just $8, an outdoor rattan chair with cushions and an ottoman for $75, and a unique lamp in fair condition for $12.



Goodwill also recommends shopping after holiday weekends, as there’s a good chance people will have the time to clean out their homes and bring items in for donation. “While holiday weekends tend to be busier shopping times, people also have more time to go through their closets and homes,” they note. “Spring cleaning that’s been put off can easily get done on the three-day Memorial Day weekend, which can mean more Goodwill donations later that week.”



With Labor Day around the bend, you might want to pencil in some post-holiday shopping the morning after your celebrations are complete.