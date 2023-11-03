This TikToker Converted an Old Grandfather Clock into a Bookshelf

For avid readers, a quality bookshelf and cozy reading nook matter, since it can encourage you to get lost inside a book for hours. When it comes to organizing a bookshelf, you may want to categorize certain books together by their colorful covers or memorable stories, but some opt to add multiple plants to throw a little greenery onto their shelves. For one author, a regular shelf might’ve been enough for her collection of books until she stumbled upon an unlikely DIY project.