Great Jones Is Having a Rare Sitewide Sale That Includes Their Editor-Loved Dutch Oven and Baking Sheet

Ian Burke
Ian BurkeSenior Commerce Editor
published about 3 hours ago
Post Image
Credit: Great Jones

In case you haven’t been paying attention, we love Great Jones here at AT, from their one-of-a-kind designs and sweet collabs with other incredible brands to their functional kitchen gear, durable cookware, and gorgeous colorways. And, though Great Jones rarely offers sitewide sales, when they do, we’re the first ones to get in line. Luckily, you won’t have to wait much longer to outfit your kitchen with some chic Great Jones pieces at reduced prices, since the brand is running a Memorial Day sale of 25 percent off sitewide from Monday, May 22 to Thursday, May 29. Shoppers can simply use the code MDW25 to score discounts on Great Jones’ beloved cooking and baking products just in time for hosting summer get-togethers, backyard picnics, and more warm-weather fun. Not sure where to start? No worries — we’ve got you covered with this short list of some of our absolute favorite picks from the site.

Full Steam Duo
Great Jones
$90.00

I'm a simple guy: I see "4-in-1 kitchen tool," and I click "add to cart." That was definitely the case with this Full Steam Duo, because you get all the benefits of a colander, steamer, splatter guard, and trivet in two convenient sizes. Plus, they're made with food-grade silicone and reinforced with stainless steel.

Holy Sheet
Great Jones
$40.00

We're big fans of sheet-tray dinners — and pretty much anything that makes our weeknight meals easier — and one of our absolute favorite sheet trays out there is the Holy Sheet. Besides its gorgeous hues, its durable body prevents warping and retains its shape over time.

Great Jones Dutchess
Great Jones
$160.00

The Dutchess is a classic, enameled cast-iron Dutch oven with a sleek oval shape and easy-to-grab handles. Its spacious 6.75-quart capacity makes it perfect for family-style cooking and meal prep, and shoppers love the variety of vibrant color options. It's so pretty, it can hang out on your stovetop even when you aren't using it!

Beyond Measure 2-Cup
Great Jones
$35.00

Whether you're mixing cocktails, watering plants, drinking coffee, or baking a cake, you need a solid measuring cup. And, if you can get one that's as pretty as the Beyond Measure, why wouldn't you?

Sweetie Pie
Great Jones
$50.00

This summer is the Summer of Pie — we're manifesting it! So, we'll be snagging this Sweetie Pie dish straight away, since its wide, wavy rim helps guide your crust crimping, and its durable construction distributes heat evenly and consistently produces golden-brown crusts.

Great Jones Hot Dish
Great Jones
$75.00

If you don't already have what we like to call a "lasagna pan," you need to cop the Hot Dish ASAP. It's perfect for lasagna, of course, but it's also great for baked goods, braises, roasts, and pretty much any other oven dish that you could think of. Plus, we can't get enough of that vintage look.

Stud Muffin
Great Jones
$45.00

Who doesn't love a muffin? Answer: the baker, when their muffin pan is giving them grief and they can't seem to get their baked goods to release without leaving clumps stuck to the bottom of the pan. With the Stud Muffin, that won't be an issue, since its nonstick surface is unmatched.

Great Jones Stir Crazy Mixing Bowl Set
Great Jones
$95.00

These nesting mixing bowls are the answer to so many kitchen problems — and if you're still using the same old mixing bowls you've had since your first apartment, it's time for an upgrade. These are made using durable ceramic and are dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe, which means cleanup and storage are a breeze.

Patty Cake
Great Jones
$28.00

Birthdays, holidays, anniversaries — the list of excuses to bake a tremendous, fantastic cake is endless. That's why you should snag the Patty Cake: Its wavy bottom releases cake layers effortlessly and prevents scratching, and the signature stainless-steel design ensures an even, golden finish every time.

Great Jones Small Fry
Great Jones
$75.00

Everyone needs a good frying pan, but not everyone needs a massive, foot-wide skillet — especially if they're only cooking for one or two people, or their stove (like mine) more closely resembles an Easy Bake Oven than a professional setup. This Small Fry pan is perfect for eggs, searing meats and veggies, and stir-frying.

This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: Great Jones is Offering Huge Deals on Their Top Sellers Including the Dutch Oven and Baking Sheet We Love

 

