Great Jones Is Having a Rare Sitewide Sale That Includes Their Editor-Loved Dutch Oven and Baking Sheet

In case you haven’t been paying attention, we love Great Jones here at AT, from their one-of-a-kind designs and sweet collabs with other incredible brands to their functional kitchen gear, durable cookware, and gorgeous colorways. And, though Great Jones rarely offers sitewide sales, when they do, we’re the first ones to get in line. Luckily, you won’t have to wait much longer to outfit your kitchen with some chic Great Jones pieces at reduced prices, since the brand is running a Memorial Day sale of 25 percent off sitewide from Monday, May 22 to Thursday, May 29. Shoppers can simply use the code MDW25 to score discounts on Great Jones’ beloved cooking and baking products just in time for hosting summer get-togethers, backyard picnics, and more warm-weather fun. Not sure where to start? No worries — we’ve got you covered with this short list of some of our absolute favorite picks from the site.