Stop Using Wire Grill Brushes — Use This Safer Find Instead

As expected, the cleaning head looked a little worse for wear after I finished with the grill. But it’s super easy to clean. Just pinch one of the levers on either side of the head to pop it off, then scrub it by hand or put it in the dishwasher. I’m all for doing things the easy way, so into the dishwasher it went. It wasn’t sopping wet when it came out, but I did leave it on the kitchen windowsill to dry in the sun for next time.