Now You Can Make Your Doorbell Sound Like the Grinch for the Holidays
Have you ever wanted to go so all-out with your holiday decorations that you leave no square inch untouched? Like, you’d even get your doorbell into the spirit of things if you could? Well, believe it or not, now you can literally do just that.
In celebration of the festive season, the developers at Ring launched a new feature called Grinch Quick Replies, which turns your doorbell into Dr. Seuss’ popular green grump. For homeowners who either want to amuse their guests or turn them away completely, there are six lines available, all voiced by James Austin Johnson from Saturday Night Live.
Each message imagines different Christmas scenarios in that signature Grinch moodiness, with some even applicable to the rest of the year. Here, take a look, if you dare:
- “Huh? A visitor? To THIS house? Max! Should I scare them away? (dog barks) Ugh, fine… you’re no fun. They’ll be right there.”
- “Oh, thank goodness. They’re trying to make me sing songs and bake cookies in there. Me! The Grinch! But now that you’re here, you can do it! They’ll be right there, don’t you move!”
- “OK, hello? Hi. (coughing) Seems like there’s a bit of a snafu with the roast beast in there. Wooo, that is stinging my eyes! Too much Who-Sauce! Sorry, please leave a message.”
- “Hello, it’s the Grinch, what do you want? No! Don’t answer that. Instead, please leave a message after the weird sound I’m about to make. (Makes weird sound).”
- “Oh my… Oh my word… there’s just so much paper, and tape, and bows, and smiling. So much laughter! I’ve gotta get out of here! Leave them a message!”
- “Oooohh!! Look who it is! Are you stopping by for a bit of festive cheer? Yeah, whatever. Yuck. Unfortunately, there is plenty of cheer to go around, but now you can have my portion! They’ll be there in a bit. Enjoy!”
Installing is as easy as stealing every Christmas gift in Who-ville. Simply open your Ring app, select Front Door, click on Smart Responses, then tap on Quick Reply Message. There, you’ll see that the app has been updated with Grinch’s unwelcoming messages. After you choose one, hit save, and then head outside to see if it works.
Take note though that Quick Replies are not available on 1st generation Ring devices. Bah humbug!
“Starting today, you can share the Grinchmas spirit with your visitors — even when you can’t greet them in person. Whether you’re enjoying some hard-earned peace and quiet or dressing up your dog like a reindeer, The Grinch is ready to greet your guests,” Ring said.
Previously, the company also launched a Halloween version of Quick Replies. So, if you’re going for a Nightmare Before Christmas vibe this coming holiday season, there’s also that option!