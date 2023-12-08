Now You Can Make Your Doorbell Sound Like the Grinch for the Holidays

Installing is as easy as stealing every Christmas gift in Who-ville. Simply open your Ring app, select Front Door, click on Smart Responses, then tap on Quick Reply Message. There, you’ll see that the app has been updated with Grinch’s unwelcoming messages. After you choose one, hit save, and then head outside to see if it works.



Take note though that Quick Replies are not available on 1st generation Ring devices. Bah humbug!