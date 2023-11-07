The Best Places to Buy Holiday Decor for a Festive Space Upgrade
Fall is all about leisurely strolls through nature and sipping hot cider by the fire — until Halloween is over. Then, it’s practically a mad dash toward the winter holidays. They’re creeping up fast, so now’s the perfect time to stock up on seasonal decor. Indeed, we recommend outfitting your space with trees, garlands, and gingerbread houses weeks before you make your Thanksgiving plans, even if it seems a bit too preemptive. Trust us, you’ll thank yourself later! The only dilemma might be deciding where to buy your accessories. There are so many collections to sort through, but we have a few go-tos that won’t fail you. You’re likely already familiar with them, but these are the retailers you can count on to bring the goods year after year. It doesn’t matter whether your style is traditional or trendy; you’ll find plenty of viable picks among their impressive selections. Without further ado, let’s dive into the best places to shop for holiday decor.
Balsam Hill
You probably aren’t surprised to see Balsam Hill on our list. They are, after all, a prime destination for all things decor, greenery, and festive treats, no matter the season. Their selection skews more on the traditional side, but that also means that whatever you buy will never go out of style. We especially love this winter village-themed advent calendar, which you can fill with your own little trinkets and display on a mantel or side table. It’s battery-powered and boats a 6-hour run time, though you can also control it from anywhere with the included remote. In short, the calendar is nothing short of breathtaking. (While you’re here, you should also check out their brilliant Christmas tree collars.)
Pottery Barn
We look forward to Pottery Barn’s winter holiday collection every year, and this season did not disappoint. They have sections for a variety of holidays, including Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Hanukkah. If you celebrate the latter and have a contemporary interior decor style, you’ll love this modern menorah. Made from stainless steel and aluminum, it sports a textured, marble-like finish that’ll give your tabletop an air of sophistication. After all, when you’re celebrating a holiday that lasts eight days, you want accessories you won’t tire of looking at.
Frontgate
Those after the classic green-and-red Christmas color scheme should head to Frontgate. There, you’ll find a seemingly endless selection of stockings, tree skirts, and jolly Santa figurines. In other words, Frontgate carries all of your desired nostalgic accessories, which still manage to avoid looking dowdy. Case in point: the yuletide greetings garland, which would like right at home in just about any spot. We adore its eye-pleasing bounty of crystallized berries, lifelike amaryllis, and glittery ornaments, all set against a faux pine backdrop.
West Elm
West Elm also has nice Christmas decorations, but we’re especially drawn to their clean Thanksgiving collection, whose pieces could easily be used any time of year without looking too festive. Products such as this handwoven fishnet table runner are perfect for small-space dwellers, as you can get more use out of them and resultantly not have to worry about storage. While you’re browsing, be sure to check out West Elm’s beautiful candle holders, serveware, and other table linens.
Home Depot
If you have a front yard, you should run, not walk, to shop Home Depot’s notorious outdoor holiday decor collection. Make all of your neighbors jealous simply by stocking up on the retailer’s inflatable figurines, illuminated Nativity scenes, and ornament-shaped archways. Even if you’re dealing with limited square footage, you can still make a statement with smaller but equally eye-catching pieces, such as these LED gift boxes, which come in a set of two for just $40. Place them next to the front door to give guests a warm welcome or by the mailbox to dress up your driveway.
Walmart
Unsurprisingly, Walmart has a ton of cute holiday tchotchkes for cheap, and that’s not even counting their huge string light selection. Whether you’re trying to illuminate your Christmas tree or the entire front of your house, this is the place to get lights in bulk for less. Just check out this 82-foot-long string of LED lights. The lights are conveniently wrapped in a roll, so you can decorate with ease. What’s more, the lights are white, which will lend your spaces an aesthetically pleasing, uniform look.
Wayfair
Looking for even more budget-friendly accessories? Head to Wayfair, where you’ll find pages upon pages of items that’ll give your home that cozy vibe we all covet this season. Among all of the products, you’ll see a snazzy lineup of accent pillows that are perfect for both your bed and sofa. They would also make great gifts, so pick up a few if you’re planning on attending some parties this winter. The best part is, Wayfair frequently hosts sales, so it’s not hard to snag your sought-after items at a deep discount.
Michaels
Michaels might be best known for crafting supplies, but the retailer also has a big collection of ready-to-go decor pieces that’ll dress up every corner of the home. But that’s not why we included them on our list. Really, this is the place to hit up if you’re in the market for an artificial but lifelike Christmas tree. Right now, you can score up to 60 percent off all trees, including this stunning pre-lit number. The trees come in all shapes and sizes, not to mention a decent variety of colors, too. If you’re not in the mood to deal with a real tree this year, this is your easy and affordable solution.
Grandin Road
The nice thing about Grandin Road’s holiday collection is that it caters to a variety of styles. You can pick up your classic Christmas wreaths and Thanksgiving pumpkin accents here, but there are plenty of modern picks, too. This is especially true of the ornaments. We were instantly drawn to this 32-piece set of mini ornaments, which come in both glossy and matte finishes and a dazzling, earth-toned color scheme. And, at just over $1 per ornament, they’re pretty budget-friendly, too.
Marshalls
When it comes to holiday decor, the metallics at Marshalls are off the charts. They have everything you can think of, from serving trays to reindeer figurines, in dashing silver and gold colorways, and we’re not complaining. Take these gold dinner plates, for example, which come in a set of four for just $15. No matter what holiday you’re celebrating, they’ll add vibrance and joy to your tabletop. The plates’ starburst design can easily fit in with other decor pieces for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year’s, and beyond.