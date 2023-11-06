Newsletters

Amazon Just Announced the Dates of Its Black Friday Sale, But Here Are 7 Huge Deals to Shop Now

We all know Amazon goes all out when it comes to sales — their summer Prime Day and October Big Deal Days events featured serious discounts in every category imaginable, from tech to furniture to kitchen gear. But even though the year is almost over, Amazon isn’t done yet: Black Friday is almost here, after all. The mega-retailer is bringing back more huge discounts in celebration of the biggest shopping day of the year, but instead of waiting until the day after Thanksgiving, Amazon just announced that the event will kick off a whole week earlier.

From Friday, Nov. 17 through its Cyber Monday event (which ends on Nov. 27), tons of popular and editor-favorite brands will be offering their products for way less. Even better, new deals will crop up as frequently as every five minutes, so you’ll quite literally never run out of discounted items to browse. If you’re jonesing to get to shopping even earlier, though, there are plenty of Amazon deals available now of the holiday. Here are seven unmissable markdowns to get you started.

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker
$59.99
was $99.99

As someone who has owned this exact Keurig machine for years, I can assure you that this model is extremely reliable and easy to use. Reviewers appear to agree because it has more than 1,000 five-star ratings. With a K-cup pod, it can brew up to 10 ounces, delivering the perfect cup of coffee in under a minute.

BISSELL SurfaceSense Allergen Lift-Off Pet Upright Vacuum
$219.99
was $299.99

Black Friday sales are the best opportunity to snag a more splurgy item like a vacuum. This model from editor-loved brand Bissell is designed to tackle tough messes and hair with its multi-surface technology and system that keeps allergens from escaping back into the air.

Lofus Sherpa Fleece Weighted Blanket, Grey
$62.57
was $97.77

The cold weather is here to stay, so you truly can never have too many blankets — especially weighted ones that provide than extra dose of comfort. This option is made up of seven layers, including warm and soft fleece and sherpa, and can even be thrown into the washer. To top it all off, you can apply an extra 20 percent off coupon to the 60- by 80-inch version!

Ninja BL610 Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender
$59.99
was $99.99

This Ninja offering is rated first out of all of Amazon’s countertop blenders for a reason. Its 1000-watt power can crush anything, from ice to frozen fruits to veggies, and with its 72-ounce capacity, you can make tons of servings at once.

Qute Home 6-Piece Bath Towels Set
$31.99
was $59.99

It’s always a good time to refresh your bath towel set, and this one is not only highly rated but almost 50 percent off, too. Built with 100 percent Turkish cotton, they dry quickly and have double stitching to prevent fraying.

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree
$185.77
was $329.99

It’s rare to come across a quality, already-lit tree going for under $200 — but Amazon Prime members can get this 7.5-foot option from National Tree Company at almost 45 percent off, bringing its price down to only $186. “It's a beautiful tree, easy to assemble (3 sections), and no issues with the lights," one reviewer wrote. "It looks full and gorgeous once you fluff all the branches, which probably takes 30 minutes or so."

JBL Tune 760NC Wireless Headphones
$64.95
was $129.95

Another splurgy item you should get during Black Friday sales? Headphones. These noise-canceling ones from JBL are half off — and that’s a total steal, given they’ll allow you to listen wirelessly for a whopping 35 hours without a recharge.

