Amazon Just Announced the Dates of Its Black Friday Sale, But Here Are 7 Huge Deals to Shop Now
We all know Amazon goes all out when it comes to sales — their summer Prime Day and October Big Deal Days events featured serious discounts in every category imaginable, from tech to furniture to kitchen gear. But even though the year is almost over, Amazon isn’t done yet: Black Friday is almost here, after all. The mega-retailer is bringing back more huge discounts in celebration of the biggest shopping day of the year, but instead of waiting until the day after Thanksgiving, Amazon just announced that the event will kick off a whole week earlier.
From Friday, Nov. 17 through its Cyber Monday event (which ends on Nov. 27), tons of popular and editor-favorite brands will be offering their products for way less. Even better, new deals will crop up as frequently as every five minutes, so you’ll quite literally never run out of discounted items to browse. If you’re jonesing to get to shopping even earlier, though, there are plenty of Amazon deals available now of the holiday. Here are seven unmissable markdowns to get you started.