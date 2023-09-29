Everything You Need to Know About Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 — Plus, Deals You Can Shop Right Now!

Newsletters
Woman using laptop at table at home
Credit: Getty Images | Westend61
Fall is officially here and with that comes cooler weather, falling leaves, and the holiday season. It also means two of the biggest sales events of the year are quickly approaching: Black Friday and Cyber Monday! While it may be hard to believe, it’s never too early to start prepping your holiday shopping list. But before you pull out your pen (and your credit card), it’s important to have the low down on what’s to come.

So, what exactly are Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when do the sales start, and what kind of deals can you expect to find this year? We answer all of your biggest questions below.

What is Black Friday and When is Black Friday 2023?

Taking place on the Friday after Thanksgiving, Black Friday is what many consider to be the premier shopping event of the year. Marking the unofficial countdown to the holiday season and all the shopping that comes with it, this sales event is home to what many find to be the steepest deals of the year across numerous categories. In 2023, Black Friday will take place on November 24.

What is Cyber Monday and When is Cyber Monday 2023?

The digital equivalent to Black Friday, Cyber Monday is a 24-hour online shopping event that rounds out the sales weekend with an array of deals you’ll only find on the web. Taking place on the first Monday after Thanksgiving, Cyber Monday also typically acts as a continuation of Black Friday deals for those who prefer to shop online. In 2023, Cyber Monday will take place on November 27.

Will you find better deals on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

In the past, Black Friday and Cyber Monday looked very different; Black Friday was considered the brick-and-mortar store event and Cyber Monday was the digital answer. Now, you’ll find that many if not all companies combine the sales into one big event that encompasses the entire holiday weekend. While you’re still bound to find specific day-of deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday respectively (typically with the lowest markdowns on these days), the sales truly last all weekend making it more a matter of preference as to which one you shop!

What to Buy During Black Friday and Cyber Monday

As the two biggest sales of the year, if you’ve had your eye on it (or saved it a spot on your wishlist) it’s probably on sale one of these two days. With deals across almost every category, there really isn’t a bad thing to shop during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That being said, some of our favorite categories to scour during these sales are home, kitchen, and tech, with many of the biggest savings being found in these sections. Whether it’s a trending piece of decor, a small appliance you’ve been coveting, or a new TV, expect to save big on it all during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The Best Early Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals

Ready to start saving? Below, we rounded up 12 of the best early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals you can shop now, including some of our favorite finds and some of the year’s most wished-for items.

1 / 12
BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Amazon
$108.00
was $123.59

You'll never have to think about renting a bulky carpet cleaning machine after you pick up this small but mighty upholstery cleaner. A TikTok favorite, this device steam cleans rugs, carpets, sofas, armchairs, and car seats, and its dual spray and suction function makes sure stains are gone for good.

Buy Now
2 / 12
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
$199.99
was $249.00

Treat yourself to a pair of headphones that will literally drown out the rest of the world as you travel, commute to work, or take a relaxing walk. The Apple AirPods Pro pairs a snug and seamless fit with adaptive transparency to drown out loud environmental noise, ensuring that your favorite podcasts and music playlists sound nearly flawless. They're definitely worth the splurge at regular price, but right now, you can score them for 20 percent off.

Buy Now
3 / 12
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Vacuum
Dyson
$449.99
was $649.99

For years, Dyson has been developing the latest and greatest in cleaning technology, something you'll see firsthand in the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute. Dyson’s lightest cordless vacuum, this powerful pick adapts suction based on dust volume while also revealing invisible dust, thanks to its laser-equipped head. Best of all, it's made to be compact, ergonomic, and easy to use, meaning no fuss, just the cleanest floors around. Equipped with five attachment heads, this Dyson exclusive is one you won't want to miss out on.

Buy Now
4 / 12
Catalina Deluxe Tote
Lo & Sons
$143.50
was $205.00

A personal favorite, allow me to give you a quick refresher as to why the Catalina Tote is one of the best travel bags around. Available in three different sizes, this bag is as spacious as it is stylish. The Catalina features deep side pockets, multiple interior pockets (including a bottom compartment to keep shoes or dirty clothes separate from the rest of your belongings), a key leash, and a luggage sleeve that'll easily slip over most suitcase handles. It also comes in 11 color options (including a gorgeous new brown hue!) and two different fabric styles, making this the ultimate travel companion. Right now, you can save 30 percent on this bag with the code FALLTRAVEL2023 at checkout.

Buy Now
5 / 12
Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon
$44.99
was $49.99

Upgrade your remote to this Fire Stick with the voice command that will get you right to your favorite family movie in a flash. Use profiles to create personalized streaming for you and the kids, and make watchlists for all the members of your household. It’s small and easy to set up — you just plug it into your TV and connect to the internet. It also lets you control your Alexa for all the smart home things: Check the weather, turn on lights, stream music, and more.

Buy Now
6 / 12
Le Creuset Signature Chef's Oven
Le Creuset
$299.99
was $462.00

This enameled cast iron pot retains heat like a dream, making it the perfect vessel for searing, browning, stewing, and shallow frying. It’s designed with curved sides for easy stirring — use it to make a big batch of stew or soup for your next dinner party. With more than 15 shades to choose from, this is as gorgeous for serving as it is good for cooking. We’ve no doubt you’ll use it nightly — our sister site's contributor did!

Buy Now
7 / 12
All-Clad D3 Tri-Ply 12” Stainless Steel Covered Fry Pan
Williams Sonoma
$99.95
was $180.00

One can simply never have too many frying pans, especially if they're all as good as this one. Featuring a fast-heating aluminum core sandwiched between two layers of sturdy stainless steel, this piece is a master at sautéing, simmering, browning, and, of course, frying. It even comes with its own lid, which prevents flavors and moisture from escaping.

Buy Now
8 / 12
Explorian E310 Blender
Wayfair
$349.95
was $449.95

From smoothies to soup and salsa to salt-rimmed margs, this Vitamix workhorse does it all. Ten different speeds and a powerful motor combine to deliver the smoothest, easiest blend ever, with versatility that will have the blender flexing between meal prep duty to dessert making and everything in between.

Buy Now
9 / 12
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield
Amazon
$398.95
was $449.99

Looking for a deal on a covered stand mixer? This KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt Head Stand Mixer features a 5-quart bowl that has room for plenty of whatever you’re making — nine dozen cookies, four loaves of bread, or seven pounds of mashed potatoes, you name it. This classic find rarely goes on sale, so now's your chance to snag one for $50 off!

Buy Now
10 / 12
Fern & Willow Premium Down Alternative Pillow
Amazon
$60.99
was $72.99

Calling all side sleepers! If you're in the market for a new, affordable pillow set, this one from Fern & Willow is sure to become a fave. It's made with a cooling, premium, gel-infused microfiber down alternative that's great for hot sleepers and anyone looking to go the hypoallergenic route. The set comes with two pillows, each vacuum-sealed and rolled into a stylish box that makes the unboxing process feel like a special treat.

Buy Now
11 / 12
Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase
Quince
$129.90
was $294.00

The best way to ensure you have all your travel essentials on hand that are by carrying this sleek and fashionable carry-on from Quince. The hard-shell suitcase made AT's MVPs a must-have for Mark, AT's director of commerce, after he took it on two trips. "The suitcase handled the 20-minute walk to Penn Station nicely, gliding smoothly across the bumpy pavement of the sidewalk and streets, and taking knocks from going up and down curbs like a champ," said Mark's review of the Quince suitcase. "Once on board my train, the lightweight luggage easily fit into the overhead compartment and still looked as good as new."

Buy Now
12 / 12
SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class Frame Series 4K HDR Smart TV
Amazon
$1173.02
was $1397.99

When this TV isn’t in active use, you can put it in art mode, so it looks like a framed, matte print on the wall — and you can even display your own photos and artwork. If that isn’t already reason enough to buy this super stylish device, it has fantastic color quality. From a trusted name like Samsung, do you expect anything less?

Buy Now

