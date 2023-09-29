Everything You Need to Know About Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 — Plus, Deals You Can Shop Right Now!
Fall is officially here and with that comes cooler weather, falling leaves, and the holiday season. It also means two of the biggest sales events of the year are quickly approaching: Black Friday and Cyber Monday! While it may be hard to believe, it’s never too early to start prepping your holiday shopping list. But before you pull out your pen (and your credit card), it’s important to have the low down on what’s to come.
So, what exactly are Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when do the sales start, and what kind of deals can you expect to find this year? We answer all of your biggest questions below.
What is Black Friday and When is Black Friday 2023?
Taking place on the Friday after Thanksgiving, Black Friday is what many consider to be the premier shopping event of the year. Marking the unofficial countdown to the holiday season and all the shopping that comes with it, this sales event is home to what many find to be the steepest deals of the year across numerous categories. In 2023, Black Friday will take place on November 24.
What is Cyber Monday and When is Cyber Monday 2023?
The digital equivalent to Black Friday, Cyber Monday is a 24-hour online shopping event that rounds out the sales weekend with an array of deals you’ll only find on the web. Taking place on the first Monday after Thanksgiving, Cyber Monday also typically acts as a continuation of Black Friday deals for those who prefer to shop online. In 2023, Cyber Monday will take place on November 27.
Will you find better deals on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
In the past, Black Friday and Cyber Monday looked very different; Black Friday was considered the brick-and-mortar store event and Cyber Monday was the digital answer. Now, you’ll find that many if not all companies combine the sales into one big event that encompasses the entire holiday weekend. While you’re still bound to find specific day-of deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday respectively (typically with the lowest markdowns on these days), the sales truly last all weekend making it more a matter of preference as to which one you shop!
What to Buy During Black Friday and Cyber Monday
As the two biggest sales of the year, if you’ve had your eye on it (or saved it a spot on your wishlist) it’s probably on sale one of these two days. With deals across almost every category, there really isn’t a bad thing to shop during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That being said, some of our favorite categories to scour during these sales are home, kitchen, and tech, with many of the biggest savings being found in these sections. Whether it’s a trending piece of decor, a small appliance you’ve been coveting, or a new TV, expect to save big on it all during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
The Best Early Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals
Ready to start saving? Below, we rounded up 12 of the best early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals you can shop now, including some of our favorite finds and some of the year’s most wished-for items.