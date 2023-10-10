Newsletters

Every Prime Day Home Deal to Snag ASAP, Including Apple, All-Clad, Samsung, and Dyson

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published about 4 hours ago
Post Image
Credit: Erin Derby

As if there weren’t enough holiday sale events to look forward to this latter half of the year, Amazon decided to spring a surprise on everyone by announcing a second Prime Day. That means that from Oct. 10-11, you can save big on pretty much all home categories (and beyond), including furniture, cleaning and organization, small appliances, and more. Whether you’re in the market for early holiday gifts, a top-of-the-line flatscreen, kitchen drawer organizers, or a vacuum that’ll pick up every last piece of pet hair from your carpets, you’ll find them all on major markdown during Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day event.

To take full advantage of these deals, you must have a Prime membership. There are thousands of items on discount and they’re bound to sell out, so to you help you get to the best ones quickly, we rounded up our top picks below. All you have to do is click “add to cart.” And don’t forget to check out competing deals from popular retailers like Walmart.

1 / 35
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon
$49.99
was $99.99

Keurig’s perfectly named K-Compact brewer has a space-saving design that won’t hog precious countertop real estate, whether it’s used in a dorm room, home office, or kitchen. You can use K-Cups or Keurig’s Universal My K-Cup to make your favorite coffee in 6, 8, or 10-ounce portions, and the removable drip tray can accommodate tall travel mugs.

Buy Now
2 / 35
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum
Amazon
$299.99
was $372.99

There's a reason this vacuum is a cult favorite, even among our staff. It has the power and durability that the brand is known for, but it also specializes in tackling pet hair, which is pretty life-changing. The long-lasting filter is washable, and your pet's hair won't clog the vacuum, as it might with others. Plus, the V8 is incredibly lightweight and easy to maneuver.

Buy Now
3 / 35
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set, Queen
Amazon
$250.00
was $389.00

Looking to score some luxury sheets this Prime Day? You're in luck. This Oprah- and AT-favorite bamboo set from Cozy Earth is over $100 off. You'll find it to be cooling, buttery soft, and silky to the touch. Snag the bedding upgrade in one of five soothing colors, including white, charcoal gray, or cream.

Buy Now
4 / 35
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon
$89.00
was $129.00

Enjoy crystal-clear sound without distractions with these Apple AirPods that boast built-in noise-canceling abilities. These earbuds work with both Apple and Android devices and include a charging case with an Apple lightning port. They're less expensive than newer AirPod models and make a fantastic gift.

Buy Now
5 / 35
Novogratz Brittany Convertible Sofa
Amazon
$225.84
was $308.99

If you've been on the hunt for a small-space, stylish, and convertible sofa, well call it off, because the Novogratz Brittany is the perfect pick. This futon has a reclinable back, which can be closed, half-closed, or fully open. This sofa is designed by our favorite design duo, Cortney and Robert Novogratz, and certainly won't be in stock long this Prime Day. We've never seen this chic of a futon before.

Buy Now
6 / 35
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Stand Mixer
Amazon
$259.99
was $379.99

KitchenAid's classic Artisan stand mixer is without a doubt worth the investment thanks to its easy-to-use tilt-head design, large mixing bowl, and powerful performance. This Prime Day, you can get your very own — in a variety of colors — for one of the lowest prices we've seen so far! Get ready to mix, beat, whip, and knead all kinds of doughs and batters with this essential appliance.

Buy Now
7 / 35
RUGGABLE x Jonathan Adler Washable Rug, 5' x 7"
Amazon
$287.20
was $359.00

Add this stylish, statement-making rug from Jonathan Adler to your cart. Did we mention that it's washable? Yes, Ruggable collaborated with Jonathan Adler to create a line of stylish, washable rugs and those rugs are on rare sale right now. They're bound to sell out, so get shopping!

Buy Now
8 / 35
Martha Stewart 100% Cotton Sheets, Queen
Amazon
$51.99
was $64.99

This Prime Day, score a great set of sheets for just over $50 when you pick up this Martha Stewart cotton sheet set. Beautifully made from 100 percent cotton, these sheets come in a range of sizes and colors, meaning you'll be able to find the perfect set for you with ease!

Buy Now
9 / 35
BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Amazon
$89.00
was $123.59

You'll never have to think about renting a bulky carpet cleaning machine after you pick up this small but mighty upholstery cleaner. A TikTok favorite, this device steam cleans rugs, carpets, sofas, armchairs, and car seats, and its dual spray and suction function makes sure stains are gone for good.

Buy Now
10 / 35
All-Clad D3 3-Ply Stainless Steel Fry Pan Set
Amazon
$160.35
was $229.99

Made with three-ply stainless steel and safe to use with gas burners, induction stovetops, and inside the oven, this set of 10" and 12" frying pans is a great way to start or complete your cookware collection. You can use these with metal or silicone utensils without worrying about scratching them, and the pans handle stir frys and seared steaks just as well as they cook eggs and broil chicken thighs.

Buy Now
11 / 35
Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light, 20 Strips
Amazon
$39.99
was $69.99

Any red wine- or coffee-lover knows that sometimes their teeth need a little extra boost to stay pearly white. Grab this 10-pack of Crest Whitestrips right now for an awesome deal and be stocked up for the next time you want to give your teeth a little refresh. The strips also come with a light that helps enhance your results.

Buy Now
12 / 35
Nori Press Compact Iron & Steamer
Amazon
$84.00
was $120.00

Whether you need to quickly press your clothes before a Zoom meeting or you need a compact steamer for travel, the Nori press is perfect for the job. It's roughly the size of a hair straightener, so it won't take up nearly as much space as a traditional iron and board. Additionally, the editor-loved press boasts six fabric-specific heat settings and an easy-to-use design.

Buy Now
13 / 35
Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Dutch Oven
Amazon
$67.99
was $133.00

A cast iron enameled Dutch oven is a must for maintaining slow simmers on the stove or safely braising in the oven. Lodge makes one of our favorites, which you can score now for under $70! Plus, it’s aesthetically pleasing enough to go straight from the kitchen to the dining table. One less dish to clean? Sign us up!

Buy Now
14 / 35
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Carry-On, 21-Inch
Amazon
$160.38
was $189.99

Frequent travelers are often fans of hard-sided luggage, and for good reason — nothing protects your stuff from the wear and tear of the open road better than a polycarbonate shell. This Samsonite piece earns rave reviews from over 8,000 five-star fans, thanks to smart features like its TSA-approved lock, smooth spinner wheels, an interior panel that keeps clothing neatly divided, and a tough-as-nails exterior shell.

Buy Now
15 / 35
eufy by Anker HomeVac H11 Cordless Handheld Vacuum
Amazon
$35.99
was $59.99

Small, sleek, portable, and beloved by our editors, this handheld vacuum is attractive enough to keep out in your space. It comes with a charging dock, where it lives in between cordless uses, and has an impressive suction power level despite its lightweight frame of just over one pound. We expect it to sell quickly, so grab yours fast!

Buy Now
16 / 35
AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit
Amazon
$49.00
was $99.00

If you've ever wondered about your family history, AncestryDNA is an easy-to-use DNA kit designed to give you the answers about your ancestry and lineage. It would also make a fun and unique gift for your relatives when you see them this holiday season. Together, you can build your family tree and gain access to the largest collection of online family history records.

Buy Now
17 / 35
Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Set
Amazon
$54.95
was $75.00

This two-piece set of baking dishes can be used for preparing desserts, casseroles, and tons of other baked goods this fall. The smaller one is especially convenient if you're just making a meal for yourself and don't want to scrub a large dish afterward. And, these are dishwasher-safe!

Buy Now
18 / 35
Amazon Smart Plug (Works with Alexa)
Amazon
$12.99
was $24.99

Turn your home into a smart home with the Amazon smart plug, which works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet in your home. You can also schedule lighting, appliances, and more to turn on automatically and control them remotely from wherever you are.

Buy Now
19 / 35
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Amazon
$299.95
was $549.99

Every home cook dreams of owning a Vitamix, but the high price tag isn't exactly as appealing. Prime Day is your chance to score this beautiful, powerful 5200 model for nearly 50 percent off. From green smoothies to nut butters, this blender can handle it all. It also comes with a seven-year warranty.

Buy Now
20 / 35
Utopia Premium Bath Towel Set, 4-Pack
Amazon
$27.71
was $49.99

These ultra-plush and absorbent bath towels come in a pack of four for under $30, so now's the perfect time to ditch the worn-out towels you've kept for far too long. The 100-percent cotton set is available in 22 pretty colors, so you'll easily be able to find something that matches your bathroom decor to a tee.

Buy Now
21 / 35
Honey-Can-Do 4-Tier Bamboo Shoe Organizer
Amazon
$31.11
was $52.99

We might have found the ultimate shoe organizer. This bamboo storage rack is a double-duty wonder. Able to hold up to eight pairs of shoes, the rack also features a built-in umbrella stand, effectively killing two birds with one stone and saving you valuable entryway space.

Buy Now
22 / 35
Samsung The Frame 32” TV with Teak Bezel
Amazon
$547.99
was $695.98

This ingenious flatscreen sits flush against the wall, and when it's not turned on, it looks like a piece of art that blends in seamlessly with the rest of your decor. We especially love the version with the teak wood frame, which looks much classier than the typical black TV frame. At 32" wide, the Samsung Frame TV is big enough to give you high-definition visuals while remaining perfect for small spaces.

Buy Now
23 / 35
Globe Electric Holden Floor Lamp
Amazon
$25.42
was $39.99

Add some ambient lighting and an industrial flair to your favorite reading corner with this slim, compact floor lamp. Its single-bulb design gives the piece a pared-back aesthetic, but you still get enough light so that you don't have to use the overhead. And it goes without saying that for $22, you're practically paying nothing for such a trendy piece.

Buy Now
24 / 35
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Bread Oven, Deep Teal
Amazon
$239.95
was $299.95

Save on all your coveted baking tools from name brands such as Le Creuset this Prime Day. Their deals include the popular bread oven, which is sure to elevate your bakeware collection and help you do more in your kitchen. You'll also want to snag this enameled cast iron piece in deep teal, a color that's being retired, before it's gone for good.

Buy Now
25 / 35
Linenspa Mattress Protector, Queen
Amazon
$16.99
was $19.99

Keep your mattress safe from spills and stains for just $17 with the help of this soft protector. It functions like a fitted sheet, so once it's in place, it won't budge. This find also protects against allergens and dust mites, and we think it's an absolute must for people with pets or small children. After all, it's much easier to invest in one of these than it is to invest in a new mattress.

Buy Now
26 / 35
Dorai Home Bath Stone
Amazon
$68.00
was $90.00

Make your bathroom feel modern and luxe by replacing your old fabric bath mat with this stone alternative. Upon stepping onto the Dorai Home bath stone, you'll notice that its temperature raises to meet yours, and any water that falls onto it evaporates after a few seconds. So not only does the stone look beautiful, but it also prevents the space from feeling swampy, too.

Buy Now
27 / 35
O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop
Amazon
$29.99
was $39.99

We love a traditional (and less expensive) mop, such as this no-frills option. The O-Cedar Easywring mop comes with a bucket with a built-in wringer that's activated by a foot pedal for total ease of use. The mop head is made of microfiber, a material that's highly absorbent and ideal for deep cleaning.

Buy Now
28 / 35
Joseph Joseph Compact Cutlery Drawer Organizer
Amazon
$10.52
was $14.99

At just over 4 inches wide, this space-saving cutlery and utensil organizer will help get your silverware drawer in order, making more room for other kitchen gadgets. The non-slip feet help keep it in place, and the convenient icons help identify what goes where — no matter who empties the dishwasher.

Buy Now
29 / 35
Casper Sleep Hybrid Snow Pillow
Amazon
$127.39
was $149.00

Casper, the brand behind some of the best mattresses on the market, makes pillows that are just as comfy and supportive as their larger bestsellers. The hybrid snow pillow, for example, features a foam layer that adds the optimal amount of firmness, so you don't have to constantly re-fluff it. Plus, a CoolTouch cover prevents you from overheating during the night.

Buy Now
30 / 35
FURminator Pet Grooming Rake
Amazon
$11.04
was $12.99

This top-rated pet grooming tool removes the toughest mats from your pet’s fur without harming them, so grooming time is both effective and enjoyable. It also helps with loose hair and manages to detangle longer fur, thanks to its rotating metal teeth. Don't be surprised if your dogs or cats beg for you to brush them with the FURminator, or if your couch suddenly looks much cleaner.

Buy Now
31 / 35
Novogratz Cache 2-Door Metal Locker
Amazon
$115.63
was $199.99

If you're after a vibrant, budget-friendly alternative to the traditional sideboard, look no further than this adorable blue locker. Aside from its fun appearance, the locker boasts two roomy shelves that offer plenty of storage. We think this piece would look great in the home office, or perhaps a child's room.

Buy Now
32 / 35
FLEXISPOT Under-Desk Bike
Amazon
$314.99
was $449.99

Perhaps you can't just take off and go for a bike ride in the middle of the workday, but you can still get some activity in with the help of this brilliant two-in-one device. This Flexispot find doubles as a desk chair and stationary bike; you can place it under your desk and adjust its height. Your back and seat will also feel supported as you pedal.

Buy Now
33 / 35
DASH Safe Slice Mandoline for Vegetables
Amazon
$33.99
was $49.99

Looking to cut down on time spent hunched over the cutting board? With this safe-to-use, standing mandoline, you can slice and dice with ease to make your next big salad or sheet pan meal in a matter of minutes. Dash is an editor-loved brand for its chic yet functional kitchenware, and you can get this gadget right now for just $35.

Buy Now
34 / 35
Shark Cyclone PET Handheld Vacuum
Amazon
$49.99
was $59.99

Shark is known for their ultra-powerful upright vacs, but this handheld pick is just as durable and takes up way less space. The Cyclone PET comes with a crevice tool, so you'll be able to suck the dust out of even the tightest corners in your home, as well as an extraction tool for pet hair. Say goodbye to fur-covered couches for good with this lightweight find!

Buy Now
35 / 35
Breville Barista Express Large Espresso Machine
Amazon
$559.95
was $749.95

We can't get enough of this splurge-worthy machine, and now's your chance to score it for a whopping $150 off. We have no doubt you'll use it every day, as it makes extra-strong espresso (there's a pressure gauge so you can see when it hits the right spot to be considered espresso), has a built-in grinder and frother, and can also just churn out hot water so you don't have to buy a separate tea kettle.

Buy Now
