Every Prime Day Home Deal to Snag ASAP, Including Apple, All-Clad, Samsung, and Dyson

We can't get enough of this splurge-worthy machine, and now's your chance to score it for a whopping $150 off. We have no doubt you'll use it every day, as it makes extra-strong espresso (there's a pressure gauge so you can see when it hits the right spot to be considered espresso), has a built-in grinder and frother, and can also just churn out hot water so you don't have to buy a separate tea kettle.