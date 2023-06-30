“While this looks really pretty, your flowers won’t last as long if you reflex them like that,” shared one commenter. “Also be sure to cut the stems every few days.” Someone who works in a flower shop confirmed that customers who request reflexed petals experience a shorter lifespan for their bouquets than ones who don’t. Another flower shop employee suggested gently twisting the petals open with your hand, which offers the same effect without shortening the lifespan of the flowers.



Of course, your mileage may vary, so it’s not a bad idea to give these tips a try one time and see how it works out — especially if you snag a particularly cheap bouquet and you’re OK with some experimenting. And certainly be cognizant of any thorns to prevent injury.