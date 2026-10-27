Say Goodbye to Dedicated Guest Rooms — People Are Transforming Their Spare Spaces into Something Else

TaskRabbit’s report only looks at information from people who have used TaskRabbit, so it’s not necessarily representative of every renter or homeowner. But the app operates in all 50 states, so it still gives an intriguing look at a range of potential trends in how people live in and/or renovate their homes. It seems that more people are living alone (mentions of the phrase “are up 58% year over year,” per the report) and making personalized changes to their homes, but TaskRabbit also posits that folks are prioritizing “fresh starts.”