Gwyneth Paltrow Has This Gorgeous “Old Money” Trend in Her Kitchen
Gwyneth Paltrow may be best known for her acting career and Goop empire, but she’s also becoming a bit of an interior design inspiration. Paltrow has been inviting Instagram followers into her kitchen to make meals with her, and it’s hard to focus on the food when her kitchen looks that good.
From her double-decker cabinets that can be accessed by a library ladder to her massive farmhouse sink and center island, to the fireplace located at the dining end of the kitchen, there’s a lot to take in. But the stars of the show are the blue-and-white tiles lining her backsplash. They give the feeling of antique Delft, but are actually a Portuguese motif that you can pick up for your own space.
“Gorgeous meal, gorgeous chef, gorgeous backsplash tiles (I got a little sidetracked),” one person commented on Paltrow’s post. Same, honestly!
These tiles are found on various buildings in and around Lisbon, Portugal. They’re almost always hand-painted and feature a center flower framed by a four-cornered star pattern. Paltrow found reclaimed Portuguese tile to use as her backsplash, but you can grab replica tiles from a company called Tile Passion via their website or on Etsy where you can snag a box of 20 tiles for just under $500.
It’s definitely an investment, but these tiles will last you a lifetime (and then some!).
The antique blue of the tile adds such a nice warmth to Paltrow’s majority white kitchen and makes it feel a bit more lived-in than if she had just gone for a white marble to match the countertops. And because each tile is hand-painted, the backsplash adds a lot of character to the space without being overwhelming.
Opt for something with a bit of old-world charm when redesigning your modern kitchen and your space will have the Paltrow touch.