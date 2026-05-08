Designers Are Turning to H&M for These $40 Statement Paper Lamps
Paper lanterns are kind of like the chameleons of lighting fixtures. They fit into almost any space you put them in and perfectly match the aesthetic, no matter what that aesthetic is. Mid-century? They work perfectly! Scandi? Same. Eclectic maximalism? Totally works there, too!
And H&M is about to become your go-to source of rice paper lamps as these pieces are so chic and unique compared with other brands who make them (IKEA included!).
Spotted by Ale from @homelette.jpg on Instagram, H&M Home has something for everyone in its lighting department, including their now viral paper lantern fans. The brand has a handful of gorgeous lanterns with prices starting at just $40.
“Love the paper rice lamp,” one person commented on Ale’s post. Another said, “That paper pendant lampshade is soo nice.”
These H&M Lanterns Come In Many Shapes And Sizes
The lantern in Ale’s post is a $99 pendant shade dressed in a light beige color. It’s constructed with a steel frame and holds two bulbs; unlike other lanterns out there, this one comes with a lighting kit — cord, mounting plate, and even the bulbs.
But this is just one of several lanterns H&M Home has in its collection, which is constantly being restocked. If you’re looking for something that sits on the floor, this similarly shaped lantern might be a good option.
It’s made with a similar beige paper and stands just over 40 inches tall. The warm glow is perfect mood lighting for a living room or bedroom.
Or, if you’re looking for something a bit more classic, this spherical pendant light definitely fits the bill. It comes in a bright white and is easy to assemble thanks to the basic steel frame.
Paper lanterns are one of those things that never seem to go out of style. So grab one from H&M for your space, and it enjoy it for years to come.
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