This Easy, Dollar-Store DIY Gets Your Plants Halloween-Ready

Some people love to go all out with their Halloween decorating. But if you’re the type who leans more into subtle spooky decor, then you’ll love this creepy Halloween DIY project that only the most eagle-eyed guests will notice. With just a few ping-pong balls, glue, and skewers — all of which can be purchased at your local dollar store for under $5 — you can turn your houseplant collection into spooky little monsters.



A TikTok user named Brooke (@iambrookebrady) came up with the idea to turn her plants into creatures by hot-gluing two ping-pong balls together and attaching a metal skewer (or a heavy-duty straight piece of floral wire) to the center point where the balls are joined.



She then cut circular pieces of black sticky felt to turn the balls into eyes, but you could also just use a black marker to draw the pupils on, too.