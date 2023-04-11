This TikToker’s Hanging Plant Wall Is So Customizable
You’ve probably seen about a million ways to organize a gallery wall using framed artwork, knick-knacks, shelves, mirrors, and more. One TikToker showed how they created a DIY hanging plant wall using a curtain rod, some macrame plant hangers, a bunch of pots, and, of course, plants on plants.
TikTok user JorisTM (@joristm) shared the process of creating a plant hanging system that runs the full length of a blank wall. You’ll need curtain rods, heavy-duty wall mounts, plant hangers, rope, hooks, and pots. The first step is to install the curtain rod mounts either on your walls or on your ceiling.
Make sure you’re using long screws and find studs or ceiling beams to screw into. This will ensure that your hanging system won’t rip through the drywall and collapse once you add the weight of your plants.
JorisTM shared that you can use as many curtain rods as you’d like, depending on how large you’d like your hanging plant gallery wall to be. Then, position your plants so they’re hanging at various levels to create that gallery wall-like effect.
You can even macrame your own plant hangers to get a custom fit, or use a strong chain with hooks at both ends to help stagger the pots along the wall.
Just like art gallery walls, you can make your hanging plant wall as uniform or eclectic as you like. Use a single color when it comes to pots to keep the overall look clean-lined, or pick up various funky planters from the thrift store to give it a collected-over-time appearance.
No, this idea is definitely not going to cure your plant-buying problem. But it may make your jungle of a collection look a bit prettier.