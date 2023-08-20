This Kitchen’s Hidden Spice Pantry Has the Internet Divided
Canadian kitchen and bath designer Hinge Cabinets & Millwork recently unveiled another storage solution that has the internet divided: Hiding a spice rack behind your kitchen backsplash with a secret sliding door.
“Hidden features [keep] cooking exciting,” the company wrote in a recent Instagram post spotlighting the feature. “Have your spices & oils out of sight yet close by for when you need them.”
Hinge’s spice rack hack received an even larger platform when their Instagram video was reposted by the account Zillow Gone Wild (@zillowgonewild), which added: “Never knew a hidden spice rack was an option but here we are.”
Since Zillow Gone Wild shared the tweet on August 15, it’s received over 11,700 likes and 1.7 million views — and plenty of opinions from social media users.
“Whatever that house costs, that alone makes it worth it,” one user replied.
“That will spice up my life!” another joked.
However, others were wary of the concept, citing fire hazard and financial concerns.
“It’s a bit too close to the stove/heat imho but it’s neat they are hidden yet easily accessible,” a Twitter commenter pointed out, while one argued: “You can put a rack on the inside of your cabinet door for under $10.”
Shorter users were hesitant to take the plunge, noting that they might have to make some changes in order to install an easily reachable hidden rack.
“Love it, going to need it on the side of the wall though because I’m short,” another commenter joked.
But one central question remains: Could future homeowners be in for a surprise when they stumble across this rack?
As one user put it: “Now I have to roam around my home looking for hidden compartments that I might be unaware of.”