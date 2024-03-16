Hilary Duff Is Bringing This “It” Couch Back for 2024, and It’s So Comfy

Because the bouclé upholstery first blew up in 2019, it’s now easier than ever to get your hands on your own bouclé decor and couches. Article, CB2, and West Elm all have gorgeous modern-looking bouclé couches and loveseats available, but you can also grab more affordable options from places like Amazon and Wayfair, too.



In fact, this Wayfair bouclé couch from Wrought Studio is on sale for just over $700 right now. It has overstuffed cushions and armrests that make the entire thing look like one giant pillowfort.