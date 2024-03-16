Hilary Duff Is Bringing This “It” Couch Back for 2024, and It’s So Comfy
A few years back, bouclé, the sherpa-like fabric with a soft and nubby texture — became all the rage. Shoppers saw it on CB2 armchairs and ottomans, celebrity sofas, and more. And although bouclé has been popular ever since, Hilary Duff just brought the trend back — in a very cozy way. In February, Duff posted a family photo where the Best Supporting Actor award goes to the family’s super comfy bouclé couch.
“Getting us all in one picture takes a lot of promised popsicles,” Duff captioned the pic, posted on Feb. 14. Having a comfy couch to pose on probably helps, too.
“Where do you find a couch that looks that cozy? I need it in my life,” one person commented on Duff’s post. Another person added, “I just wanna nap on that couch, it looks so soft.”
Because the bouclé upholstery first blew up in 2019, it’s now easier than ever to get your hands on your own bouclé decor and couches. Article, CB2, and West Elm all have gorgeous modern-looking bouclé couches and loveseats available, but you can also grab more affordable options from places like Amazon and Wayfair, too.
In fact, this Wayfair bouclé couch from Wrought Studio is on sale for just over $700 right now. It has overstuffed cushions and armrests that make the entire thing look like one giant pillowfort.
Adding bouclé furniture to your space (whether it’s a couch, a really comfortable office chair, or a stylish recliner) is a great way to make any space feel cozier, warmer, and more inviting. It’s meant to be touched and cuddled. And if you’re worried about pet hair or staining, bouclé comes in a variety of different shades (not just whites and creams), which is great news for those of us (hi!) worried about couch spills and stains.
So take a page from Duff’s book and bring bouclé back onto center stage — it definitely deserves an encore!