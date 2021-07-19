7 Features That’ll Tell You Within 10 Minutes If a Historic Home Is Well-Maintained

Susan Brinson, of interior design site House of Brinson, notes that windows can be the eyes to the integrity of the home. “The number one maintenance thing that says if a historic house is well maintained is the windows,” she says. “If I were buying a historic home, I’d look for well-maintained wooden windows. Bonus points if they are original to the period of the house. Look to see if the house has good screens and storms already made — it will help with your energy bills. There is a myth that old windows are not energy efficient, but if they are well maintained, they are. Look for copper (or metal) weather stripping and a snug fit when the windows are closed.”