This Is the 19th Century Living Room Trend You’ve Probably Never Heard Of (It’s Making a Comeback!)

While a “fainting couch” might sound like a relic from the past, this piece of furniture is having a moment again — though some would even say it never went out of style in the first place. And considering the name “fainting couch,” you might be wondering about its origins. From serving as a recovery spot for tight-corset-wearing women to acting as a resting place while the bed was being made, the fainting couch comes with its fair share of backstory and lore.