This Is the 19th Century Living Room Trend You’ve Probably Never Heard Of (It’s Making a Comeback!)
While a “fainting couch” might sound like a relic from the past, this piece of furniture is having a moment again — though some would even say it never went out of style in the first place. And considering the name “fainting couch,” you might be wondering about its origins. From serving as a recovery spot for tight-corset-wearing women to acting as a resting place while the bed was being made, the fainting couch comes with its fair share of backstory and lore.
One thing’s for sure, though: If you want to add a piece with a unique backstory and shape to your home, the fainting couch is a great contender. Its charm and timeless silhouette ooze personality, and its smaller stature makes it a great fit for tighter spaces. Below, here’s everything you need to know about fainting couches, including where to find one today.
What Is a Fainting Couch, and When Did It Originate?
A fainting couch is a distinct piece of furniture characterized by its low back and chaise-like design. These sofas date back to the 19th-century Victorian era and were primarily seen in affluent households (often placed in “fainting rooms,” a term used to describe private spaces such as bedrooms). While its exact origin remains in question, interior designers keep coming back to a few captivating myths.
“Many theories allude to it being a place for ladies to rest after their beds had been made in the morning by the housekeeper,” shares designer Isabel Ladd. “It could also have been a place where Victorian ladies recovered after fainting from wearing their corsets all day.” Corsets, which were common back then, often restricted airflow, leading to lightheadedness and fainting — hence the name. Ladd adds, “Freud is also credited with popularizing these sofas, as they were a place where his patients would feel more relaxed and unguarded during their therapy sessions.”
Laura Deutsch of upcycled seating brand HiLo Brooklyn is also familiar with the corset origin story, adding that the silhouette of the fainting couch wasn’t only practical but also exuded elegance. “The sofas were typically designed with a low back and an extended chaise,” she explains. “This shape allowed for a feminine and graceful reclining position.”
Fainting Couches vs. Loveseats and Daybeds
There are couches, settees, loveseats, daybeds — and then there are fainting couches, or as Ladd charmingly puts it, “le fainting sofa.” But with so many similar options out there, how are you supposed to tell a fainting couch apart from its stylish counterparts?
Part chaise lounge (French for “long chair”), part romantic statement piece, the fainting couch provides a level of intimacy and sophistication that’s hard to replicate. To identify one, Ladd recommends keeping an eye out for certain details: “Though chaises and fainting sofas share a similar silhouette, offering a place to rest your legs, fainting couches are generally narrower with a sloped back that runs along at least half the [piece’s] length. They have a backrest on the long end and a raised headrest on the short end.”
And don’t mistake a fainting couch for a settee or loveseat, either. “A traditional loveseat is symmetrical and meant for seating multiple people, while the fainting sofas are designed for one person to recline,” says Deutsch. A fainting couch blends functionality, beauty, and history, making it a standout conversation piece in any room. It gives off a “draw me like one of your French girls” vibe (except, fun fact: In Titanic, Rose was actually lying on a loveseat).
Where Can You Buy a Fainting Couch Today?
Fortunately, fainting couches are easy to find these days. Vintage lovers can scour Facebook Marketplace, 1st Dibbs, Chairish, and even Etsy for authentic older pieces and newer reproductions alike. For those adventurous enough to look in person, local vintage or antique shops will likely be your best bet. Deutsch also recommends checking out auctions and estate sales, or you can go totally custom.
If you’re looking for a more modern and accessible version, Ladd suggests trying retailers like Wayfair, West Elm, and CB2, as these brands have produced pieces inspired by this era. “I love the idea of a fainting sofa but in a modern context,” she adds. “I’d recommend giving this once-considered fragile, delicate furniture piece new life by reshaping it with some fun foam detailing and redressing it in something bold and beautiful that makes you feel amazing.”
Whether you go vintage or lean more modern, a fainting couch is an easy way to make a statement at home and take your lounging game to the next level.