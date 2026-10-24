H&M Just Made This Buzzy Home Decor Trend Surprisingly Affordable (Under $30!)
Chrome is having a moment in home decor right now. It makes a space feel modern and upscale, thanks to its shiny finish, and when paired with antiques or vintage pieces it can give an eclectic interior a fresh, updated look. So if you’ve been on the hunt for beautiful chrome pieces that are actually sound for a limited budget, look no further than H&M. The retailer’s shelves are packed with polished, stainless steel decor items that have that chrome look at such reasonable prices.
“H&M Home currently has such a great collection!!!!” TikTok user @selina.shf wrote in the caption of a recent video, in which she shared some of her favorite H&M Home finds. “Obsessed.”
H&M Dropped Brand New Chrome Pieces That’ll Transform Coffee Tables, Vanities, and More
As part of their new fall collection, H&M Home just debuted a few new chrome-style pieces you can pick up just in time to impress guests before the holidays. One of the most beautiful stainless steel items in the new collection is a serving tray that truly looks as if it was made decades ago (in a good way!). It comes in an octagonal shape, which gives it a vintage feel, but the high-shine surface keeps the piece modern. It’s food- and dishwasher-safe, making it perfect for holiday entertaining.
And because it’s made from stainless steel, it won’t rust over time. Just buff the surface with a soft cloth to keep it looking shiny and new. You can pick it up in two different sizes, with the smaller tray priced at just under $25.
H&M’s New Chrome Pieces Make for Great Gifts, Too
How sweet is H&M’s stainless steel bottle stand from its new collection? It keeps condensation from pooling on the table when you’re serving chilled wine, and the adorable little ball feet give the piece an upscale feel. Paired with a nice bottle of wine, this $20 bottle stand would be an excellent host gift for the holiday season. It will make every dining table look chic, and the piece even looks like it could be an heirloom from days gone by.
The silver vase that Selina showed in her video is actually a silver-coated stoneware piece (that’s currently sold out, but may come back in stock ahead of the holidays). And there are so many marble and stone items to check out, as well.
Plus, There’s New Stoneware to Mix and Match
H&M’s checkered marble trinket tray, for example, is basically a piece of art for your coffee table. It comes in a rust and cream colorway, as well as in black and white, with each version being made of genuine marble and therefore one-of-a-kind. It’s priced at just under $55, which is more than reasonable for such an expertly crafted piece.
Check out the entire lineup of H&M Home’s latest collection and hop on this buzzy chrome trend without having to spend chrome money. Happy shopping!