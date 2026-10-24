H&M Just Made This Buzzy Home Decor Trend Surprisingly Affordable (Under $30!)

As part of their new fall collection, H&M Home just debuted a few new chrome-style pieces you can pick up just in time to impress guests before the holidays. One of the most beautiful stainless steel items in the new collection is a serving tray that truly looks as if it was made decades ago (in a good way!). It comes in an octagonal shape, which gives it a vintage feel, but the high-shine surface keeps the piece modern. It’s food- and dishwasher-safe, making it perfect for holiday entertaining.