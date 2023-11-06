These Purr-fect Cat Stockings from Hobby Lobby Are Already Selling Out
The holiday season is the perfect time to make cozy memories with your family members, which obviously includes your pets. From involving them in your home décor to presenting them with gifts, there are plenty of ways to involve your furry friends in the holiday festivities. Recently, an adorable, pet-friendly Hobby Lobby find went viral on TikTok: A cat-shaped stocking.
TikTok content creator Jessica Cervantes (@xjessicacervantes) showed off the product in a recent video, writing, “Run to Hobby Lobby.”
In the clip, Jessica’s camera pans over the $13.99 fuzzy, cat-shaped stockings, which feature a tail curling over the stocking body. The stockings are also available in a variety of colors, including cream, yellow, and black.
Since Jessica shared her TikTok on October 31, the video has received over 418,000 likes and 2.9 million views.
“Filling them with fluff and sewing them closed as decor pillows,” one TikToker suggested.
“Omg literally one of each of my boys,” another commenter wrote. “I hope I find them tomorrow!”
Although the cat stockings are available on Hobby Lobby’s website, they’re unfortunately sold out. However, you can find a similar dog-shaped stocking on sale for $6.99, which comes in the colors black and brown. You’ll also be happy to know that the brand is selling plenty of other pet-related stockings online, including a Red & Black Plaid Bone Stocking ($12.99), a Cat & Bow Stocking ($9.99), and a Dog & Bow stocking ($9.99).
Buy: Faux Fur Dog Stocking, $6.99 (regularly $13.99)