Hobby Lobby Is Selling Shockingly Chic Equestrian Decor for Under $10
Americana, Ralph Lauren, and equestrian vibes have been dominating the internet’s style feeds for almost a full year, and Hobby Lobby has definitely taken notice. The chain’s fans can now find a handful of chich equestrian- and Western-inspired decor in stores, and even more fun finds on the Hobby Lobby website.
Instagram user @coffeesugarfinds spotted a bunch of items at their local Hobby Lobby, and they only hit the tip of the iceberg.
Everything We Know About Hobby Lobby’s Equestrian Decor
The coolest find just might be this horse-themed soap dispenser that features a beautiful illustration of wild horses, accented by faux-aged brass and leather detailing that gives it more of a Western flair. It’s made by the Hobby Lobby brand Nook and Company, and is only $8.
The $13 Find I’m Snapping Up in Bulk
Add a bit more Western flair to your couch or bedding with a faux cowhide pillow. Available in both brown and black, this plush pillow is a generous 20 inches wide and is on sale right now.
“I brought three of these pillows. They are very soft and quite big and sooooo comfortable,” one shopper wrote in their review. Another said, “Great pillow. Feels soft and plush.” Pair these throws with plaid to make them read Ralph Lauren, or tag-team them with lace-trimmed sheets to give your bedding a more country feel.
And how expensive does this metal candlestick look? It’s available in three sizes, so you can mix and match these rustic pieces. But rather than pay high-end antique prices, you can snag one of these candlesticks starting at just $12. “Iron candle holders are amazing and so beautiful on my long sofa table,” one shopper shared. “I bought all three sizes and grouped them for a stunning arrangement.”
If the Ralph Lauren, Western, and equestrian vibes have taken hold of you, check out Hobby Lobby’s website to grab a bunch of aesthetic pieces for a steal.
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