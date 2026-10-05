Hobby Lobby’s New Decor Nails the “Ralph Lauren” Look for Less

And I’m not the only one. Since the line debuted at the budget crafts retailer in September, legions of Hobby Lobby fans have taken to social media to profess their love (and obsession) over this wide-ranging collection. Grace (@honeystyledhome) shares a brief snippet of the collection in an Instagram post that has over 9,000 likes. In the caption, Grace wrote, “Okay WOW I wish I could have gotten everything because it was all so cute and fairly priced!!” I agree, and immediately started envisioning how each piece could complement my Thanksgiving table.