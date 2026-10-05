Hobby Lobby’s New Decor Nails the “Ralph Lauren” Look for Less
As temperatures continue to drop (hello, October!), I’m gravitating towards anything that makes me feel cozy. I’m doing everything I can to fall-ify my apartment, whether it’s pulling out my snuggliest blankets or lighting my favorite autumnal-scented candle. So when I saw that Hobby Lobby just dropped Kinkeeping — a brand-new decor collection that screams lived-in, vintage, cottage (basically fall encapsulated!) — I immediately started adding things to my cart.
And I’m not the only one. Since the line debuted at the budget crafts retailer in September, legions of Hobby Lobby fans have taken to social media to profess their love (and obsession) over this wide-ranging collection. Grace (@honeystyledhome) shares a brief snippet of the collection in an Instagram post that has over 9,000 likes. In the caption, Grace wrote, “Okay WOW I wish I could have gotten everything because it was all so cute and fairly priced!!” I agree, and immediately started envisioning how each piece could complement my Thanksgiving table.
Hobby Lobby’s Kinkeeping Line Has So Much to Offer
It’s no surprise that the drop is getting a lot of attention on social media — every item (and there are a lot of them) is so cute and inexpensive, but looks like high-end vintage. Kinkeeping leans into a warm, nostalgic aesthetic rooted in Southern hospitality. Think: earthy greens, creams, rich browns, vintage-inspired florals, a pop of toile, woodland scenes, and playful duck motifs that give the collection a collected-over-time feel. Shoppers can nab everything from framed art, tabletop accents, and wall decor to kitchen serveware, pillows, candles, baskets, and other small decorative touches, which makes it easy to bring a little of the look into virtually any room.
The collection is designed by Korie Robertson and centers on family — and those who care for us. In an Instagram post, Korie shared, “Kinkeeping: a form of invisible labor dedicated to family bonding and magic-making. An act of strengthening and maintaining family ties.” She goes on to describe that a ‘kinkeeper’ is someone who cultivates family relationships through all types of caregiving.
Each “Kinkeeping” Piece Truly Looks Like a Real Family Heirloom
When I began writing this piece, I set out to simply share my one favorite find from the Kinkeeping collection that I love. That’s virtually impossible because everything is so darn cute! I literally scrolled through all 10 pages of products online and couldn’t get enough. You’ll find a few of my favorites above, including a leather tote basket (perfect for storage), a green tablecloth, a vase that looks hundreds of years old, floral cloth napkins, and a scalloped wood tray.
What makes this collection so special is that it looks like high-end vintage pieces or irreplaceable family heirlooms, all at a fraction of the cost. I couldn’t believe how inexpensive this set of four cloth napkins was. I could even justify buying enough to host a 12-person dinner party. With the line’s current hype (largely coming from yours truly because I’m obsessed), I don’t envision that these products will stick around long. Visit your nearest Hobby Lobby or shop for gorgeous finds online today.