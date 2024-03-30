The Home Depot’s Easter Hours Will Save All Your Last-Minute Emergencies
Having a home improvement store nearby is a necessity — especially if your lightbulb dies, your toilet overflows, or some other unfortunate home disaster pops up. And you definitely don’t want an unexpected repair to happen on a holiday weekend. If one of these inconvenient events occurs, you might need to make a pit stop at The Home Depot.
After you create your to-do list, you might be asking yourself the following question: Is The Home Depot open on Easter?
The good news is that the home improvement store will be open on Easter Sunday. From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., you can shop for last-minute essentials, scope out the paint section, and roam through The Home Depot’s plant nursery. Now that spring is here, there’s no better time to bring a houseplant (or two!) back home. And if you don’t have a green thumb this season, The Home Depot just introduced a flexible policy to return any dead plants.
Although the store has incredible deals on Christmas trees and Halloween decorations during the holidays, The Home Depot is always worth a visit — especially if you need some inspiration for redecorating. And you might even return home with a free tool set (if you nicely ask an employee!).
Whether or not you’re celebrating Easter, The Home Depot’s hours are helpful if you want to get started on a home improvement project or want to do some early shopping for Halloween. Although The Home Depot hasn’t revealed any special sales for Easter, it’s still worth the visit — especially if your shopping cart is packed with tons of paint supplies and plants.