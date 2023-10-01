This Easy Hack Makes The Home Depot’s Halloween Dogs Look Like Your Pet
If you weren’t able to snag Home Depot’s famed 12-foot skeleton this year, don’t fret. Dog lovers can still score the most charming Halloween decor at the home improvement superstore without spending hundreds of bucks. Some pet parents have come up with a crafty, budget-friendly, and super cute way to celebrate the furriest members of their family using the retailer’s Halloween bestsellers, and all you’ll need is a little bit of paint to DIY it at home.
Owners of the 2.5 ft. Battery Operated LED Vampire Sheep Dog ($40) are painting the sheep dog’s “fur” to match the color of their own pups, whether they have an Australian Shepherd with striking blue eyes or a Bernedoodle with brown, black, and white coloring. Not only does this cuddly charmer look so cute with its vampire costume on, but the red bowtie and gold-shaped bone that reads “trick or treat” and lights up makes it the most festive decor piece for any dog-loving home.
Retriever owners will love the 2.5 ft. Battery Operated LED Ghost Golden Retriever ($40). This pup is decked out in a ghost costume and ready for some candy, holding a light-up trick or treat bag by its teeth. One TikToker bought two, painting one chocolate brown to match their chocolate lab and keeping the other one as-is, which matches their Golden Retriever perfectly.
Both dog decorations are super popular, so be sure to check your local store’s stock online before heading over. You’ll get extra bonus points if you take your pup to the store to pick up your purchase, though there’s no telling how your fur baby will react to seeing a plastic version of themselves.
An added bonus: the Christmas version of both dogs should return to Home Depot shelves soon, which means you can customize your decorations in honor of your pup for both holidays.
Buy: Home Accents Holiday 2.5 ft. Battery Operated LED Vampire Sheep Dog, $39.98; Home Accents Holiday 2.5 ft. Battery Operated LED Ghost Golden Retriever, $39.98