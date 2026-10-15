Forget Tools — The Home Depot’s Best Holiday Gift Is Something You Can Actually Wear

As The Home Depot rolls out all the standard holiday season fare — faux Christmas trees, twinkle lights, wreaths, yard decor, and more — the home improvement store is also releasing a brand-new holiday collectible that diehard fans will cherish for a lifetime. It’s The Home Depot’s take on a classic Christmas sweater, but it comes with so much more than just cutesy snowflake motifs. It’s part sweater, part tool belt, and it might be the best buy for that home improvement lover on your list.