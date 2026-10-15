Forget Tools — The Home Depot’s Best Holiday Gift Is Something You Can Actually Wear
As The Home Depot rolls out all the standard holiday season fare — faux Christmas trees, twinkle lights, wreaths, yard decor, and more — the home improvement store is also releasing a brand-new holiday collectible that diehard fans will cherish for a lifetime. It’s The Home Depot’s take on a classic Christmas sweater, but it comes with so much more than just cutesy snowflake motifs. It’s part sweater, part tool belt, and it might be the best buy for that home improvement lover on your list.
As the renovation pros said on their Instagram, it’s a hybrid gift: “Complete with apron pockets and essential tools, it’s made to help you tackle holiday decorating in style.”
The Home Depot’s Viral Holiday Sweater Is So Much More Than a Gag Gift
When you pick up one of the new The Home Depot sweaters, you’re getting so much more than just a sweater. The bottom half of the sweater is actually a functional tool apron, complete with eight pockets that come pre-filled with DIY essentials, including a screwdriver, a tape measure, slip joint pliers, a headlamp, a level, outdoor light clips for hanging Christmas lights, and a mechanical pencil that comes with replacement lead.
The included tools make this sweater a $150 value, but you can snag the entire sweater bundle for just under $30.
How to Snag a Holiday Sweater from The Home Depot
The sweater made its original debut on October 1 and sold out almost instantly. However, a new batch of limited-edition sweaters will hit The Home Depot website today, October 15, at 11 a.m. ET.
To take part in the launch, follow this link at exactly 11 a.m. and quickly add the sweater to your cart. There’s a limit of one sweater per customer, and unisex sizes range from XS up through XXL, so get your fingers ready to fire because the sweater will likely sell out in seconds for a second time.
Plus, New Holiday Goodies Are on Sale Now
If you’re unable to grab one of the sweaters, there is still plenty of fun holiday decor to shop on The Home Depot’s website, including a $3 limited-edition holiday bucket with a Dr. Seuss-style illustration that you’ll adore. But the home improvement store is also rolling out all the must-haves for the season, including trees, lights, inflatables, animatronics, and more.
Practice your clicking skills for tomorrow’s sweater drop and cross your fingers that you can snag a sweater for that DIY-er on your shopping list. It’s definitely one of the best gifts you can give this holiday season!