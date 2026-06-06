The Home Depot Is Selling a Massive Storage Find for Under $100

Shoppers who have purchased the tote had plenty of great reviews, emphasizing just how big and useful it is. One shared, “It definitely is big and will hold a lot of outdoor decorations, definitely worth the money,” and another shared, “Bought this amazing tote for my transformer figures that are in storage and was able to fit everything that was in the three giant 70 gallon bins that they were in before and still have room to put more in it. If you are looking to condense down your storage, this is definitely the tote you want.” Another noted that it’s big enough to use as a small swimming pool (!)