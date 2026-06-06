The Home Depot Is Selling a Massive Storage Find for Under $100
Searching for the latest storage finds has become my new pastime. I enjoy finding new items that will help with saving space — and when I’m looking for items, I am looking for ones that have both functionality and quality. A recent find on the search: the Husky 170-Gallon Pro Grip Storage Tote at The Home Depot. This tote is great for storing all of your seasonal stuff, workout equipment, moving essentials, or even backyard cushions — tucked away, sealed tight, and easy to move.
What to Know About the Husky Pro Grip Storage Tote
Plus, it’s made from heavy-duty durable resin, which is known for its durability and wear resistance, so it’ll last a while, too. This construction is so durable that The Home Depot reviewers note that their items remained dry inside when it rained, and kept them safe from animals getting inside (crucial for an outdoor storage item!).
I spotted the tote on creator @thekayla_jenkins’s Instagram, where she shared a Reel demonstrating just how big the largest size is by getting inside of it.
At 37.75 inches long, 34 inches wide, and 26.5 inches in height, this tote is lightweight and massive (like, really massive). And it’s designed with smart features that make it easy to use. It features four Pro Grip handles, built-in wheels, and durable latches that snap into place. The lid also locks down and has channels you can use for tie-downs, which makes it perfect for anyone who’s hauling things in a truck or just wants that peace of mind that your stuff is safe and protected.
Shoppers Love the Husky Pro Grip Storage Tote
Shoppers who have purchased the tote had plenty of great reviews, emphasizing just how big and useful it is. One shared, “It definitely is big and will hold a lot of outdoor decorations, definitely worth the money,” and another shared, “Bought this amazing tote for my transformer figures that are in storage and was able to fit everything that was in the three giant 70 gallon bins that they were in before and still have room to put more in it. If you are looking to condense down your storage, this is definitely the tote you want.” Another noted that it’s big enough to use as a small swimming pool (!)
Priced at $99 at The Home Depot, it’s worth every penny for the peace of mind (and tidiness) it brings. Whether you’re organizing your apartment, moving soon, or need to store seasonal items, this Husky tote will really get the job done.
Buy: Husky, 170 Gal. Pro Grip Storage Tote, $99