Is Home Depot Open on Labor Day?

Before summer comes to an end, this is a great time to spend outdoors to soak up the warm weather. If you happen to need to do some last-minute shopping, you’re in luck because Home Depot will be open on Labor Day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Although these hours are for all locations, don’t hesitate to contact your local Home Depot to confirm that they’re not opening or closing at a different time.