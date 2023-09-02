Is Home Depot Open on Labor Day?
If you’re planning to grill on Labor Day, you might as well spend some extra time in your backyard. Whether you’re choosing to garden, swim, relax on a hammock, or start a miniature paint job, Home Depot has all the items you’ll need for the three-day weekend.
Before summer comes to an end, this is a great time to spend outdoors to soak up the warm weather. If you happen to need to do some last-minute shopping, you’re in luck because Home Depot will be open on Labor Day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Although these hours are for all locations, don’t hesitate to contact your local Home Depot to confirm that they’re not opening or closing at a different time.
Since Halloween decorations, tools, and gardening items are on sale, you might be wandering the aisles of Home Depot as if it was Target. Although the 12-foot-tall skeleton frequently sells out, the store has a variety of tall creatures like a 13-foot-tall Jack Skellington ($399) or a 12-foot-tall animated hovering witch ($299) that will similarly spook your neighbors. If you’re upgrading your garden, landscaping materials, potting mix, and everything else you’d need for your garden are also on sale.
Keep an eye out for the kitchen appliances that are discounted for the holiday weekend like the Magic Chef Upright Freezer ($219) or LG Top Freezer Refrigerator w/ Multi-Air Flow and Reversible Door ($748). Where else are you going to store your frozen products before they go on the grill?
Whether you end up relaxing, renovating, or sleeping this Labor Day weekend, Home Depot has something for everyone.