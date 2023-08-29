Newsletters
The Home Depot Has Giant Labor Day Deals on Fridges, Washers, and More Small-Space Friendly Major Appliances

Sarah M. Vazquez
published yesterday

Credit: Jessica Isaac

I don’t know about you, but when it comes to shopping for appliances I’m always down to wait for a great deal to come around. Well, dear reader, if this sounds like you too, the wait is over because Labor Day is almost here, and with it comes some of the year’s best deals on major appliances from retailers you know and love. One place we always keep an eye on come Labor Day? Home Depot. Whether you’re looking to replace that refrigerator that’s seen better days, upgrade the dishwasher that’s been repaired one too many times, or simply want to update your laundry room with the unit of your dreams, you’re bound to find the perfect piece during Home Depot’s Labor Day sale. Below, we rounded up 10 of our favorite appliance finds that also happen to be small-space-friendly! Happy shopping!

Eureka All-In-One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for Multi-Surface
Home Depot
$159.99
was $219.99

Why bother with storing a mop and a vacuum when you get the Eureka All-In-One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop? This find combines the power of both a vacuum and mop, letting you tackle wet and dry messes with one machine while making light work of anything you throw at it. Best of all, it's $60 off this Labor Day!

GE UltraFast Combo Washer & Dryer
Home Depot
$2498.00
was $2899.00

Compact laundry rooms rejoice — the GE UltraFast Combo Washer & Dryer is on sale this Labor Day. Combining both a washer and dryer into one machine (yep, you read that right), this combo lets you do a full load without swapping clothes, all while fitting into a space the size of a traditional single washer or dryer! Magic!

GE Top Freezer Refrigerator
Home Depot
$598.00
was $749.00

This fridge has more than 2,400 five-star reviews from satisfied shoppers, making it a reliable pick that won't break the bank. It also has lots of storage space and loads of shelves. And you can get it in two colors: black or white.

Galanz Retro Mini Fridge with Dual Door True Freezer
Home Depot
$209.99
was $289.62

If your kitchen is simply way too tiny for even a slim full-sized fridge, you should consider investing in this little guy. It’s adorably retro (and available in two fun, bright colors), has adjustable glass shelves, and a separate freezer compartment. Bonus: It's also a fun pick for dorm life!

Samsung 30 in. 5 Burner Freestanding Gas Range
Home Depot
$698.00
was $999.00

If you need a new stove, this Samsung range has your name on it. Its elevated design and slim control panel give it a modern look while its dual ring burner, integrated griddle, and large 6.0 cu. ft. oven makes it a cooking powerhouse.

LG WashTower Stacked SMART Laundry Center
Home Depot
$1798.00
was $2599.00

When it comes to small laundry rooms a stackable unit is the way to go. The LG WashTower Stacked SMART Laundry Center is the total package, equipped with TurboWash360 technology, easy-reach controls, two large-capacity drums, and optional app connectivity for the most seamless washing experience. Oh, and did we mention it's over $800 off?

LG Top Freezer Refrigerator w/ Multi-Air Flow and Reversible Door
Home Depot
$748.00
was $888.00

Finicky kitchens need smart solutions, like the LG Top Freezer Refrigerator w/ Multi-Air Flow and Reversible Door. Its reversible door design means you can place it in whichever way works best for your kitchen, making it a find that truly works for you. Top that with its multi-air flow freshness system designed to monitor and maintain conditions to help keep food fresh along with three stylish color options and we call this one a sure-fire hit!

GE Washer/Electric Dryer Combo
Home Depot
$1248.00
was $1499.00

Looking for a more affordable stackable washer and dryer? A bestseller (and the one that I personally use to get all my washing done in my tiny studio), this GE Washer/Electric Dryer Combo is a compact pick that packs a punch.

Galanz French Door Refrigerator in Stainless Steel
Home Depot
$1099.99
was $1299.99

French Door refrigerators are notoriously large and pricey, but right now you can save over $200 on this best-selling Galanz model that also promises to be a dream for small spaces. Wrapped in a gorgeous stainless steel finish, this fridge offers a 16 cu. ft. capacity, an ice maker, and a deep, frost-free freezer in a compact design that makes this one of the most valuable finds.

Magic Chef Upright Freezer
Home Depot
$219.00
was $245.99

Looking for more freezer space but lacking enough room for a traditional deep freezer? Check out this compact pick from Magic Chef. Featuring an upright design, this pick is about the size of a traditional mini fridge and offers three shelves worth of freezer storage for all of your favorite frozen goods.

