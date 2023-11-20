The Home Depot’s Thanksgiving Hours Suggest Shopping Soon
Although you may not believe it, Thanksgiving is already this week. If you’re cooking dinner or hosting a Friendsgiving celebration, you’re probably counting down the days until the busy holiday arrives. But if you have the task of cooking the turkey, it might be time to head to your local hardware store and buy a new fryer.
Before you head out to run your errands before the holiday, you may be asking yourself: Is The Home Depot open on Thanksgiving?
In case you’ve made the last-minute decision to smoke your turkey, make plans to visit Home Depot before Thursday, because the home improvement retailer will not be open on Thanksgiving. The November holiday — along with Christmas Day — are the only two days that Home Depot closes its doors, so you’ll need to plan ahead. Plus, cooking a turkey is a task that you’ll want to avoid doing at the last minute.
While you’re at The Home Depot, it’s a good idea to check out the store’s Black Friday deals, especially if you’re looking to buy tools or appliances. Before you visit the appliances section, you’ll probably want to check out the store’s selection of Christmas trees, specifically the viral pre-lit balsam fir. The nine-foot-tall tree and its twinkling lights has definitely influenced shoppers to skip the hassle of hanging multiple tiers of lights. And once you see it, you might convince yourself to do the same.
Other Black Friday deals at Home Depot include a stunning vegan leather couch, a set of two matching dining chairs, or a decorative group of multi-colored birds for your window. If you’re not looking to redecorate, there’s a variety of tool sets on sale, which would make a great gift to yourself or a hobbyist. After all, there are no rules about leaving the Black Friday shopping to only clothing stores and electronics.
Since The Home Depot plans to close on Thursday, get your shopping done as soon as possible and start looking at the store’s sales for Black Friday and Cyber Monday! If you want a pre-lit Christmas tree, you know exactly where you can find them.