The Home Depot’s Thanksgiving Hours Suggest Shopping Soon

Other Black Friday deals at Home Depot include a stunning vegan leather couch, a set of two matching dining chairs, or a decorative group of multi-colored birds for your window. If you’re not looking to redecorate, there’s a variety of tool sets on sale, which would make a great gift to yourself or a hobbyist. After all, there are no rules about leaving the Black Friday shopping to only clothing stores and electronics.



Since The Home Depot plans to close on Thursday, get your shopping done as soon as possible and start looking at the store’s sales for Black Friday and Cyber Monday! If you want a pre-lit Christmas tree, you know exactly where you can find them.