This Viral Pre-Lit Christmas Tree at The Home Depot Is Worth the Hype
Now that Halloween is over, the next big holiday is Thanksgiving. But it’s common for people to practically skip the decorations for November and unpack the Christmas tree. There’s nothing wrong with starting your holiday cheer a little early — especially if you plan to thoroughly decorate indoors and outdoors. Depending on what you have stored from last year’s holiday season, you might need a new tree, lights, or ornaments, and fortunately, multiple stores have already stocked their aisles with Christmas decorations.
Although there’s no time to waste buying this year’s new holiday products, you’ll need a tree first. Thanks to a video on TikTok, a nine-foot-tall, balsam fir Christmas tree from The Home Depot has gone viral, and its twinkling lights might actually convince you to buy it.
The 9-Foot Pre-Lit LED Grand Duchess Balsam Fir Artificial Christmas Tree is shown in the TikTok, but The Home Depot sells a smaller option in case you have a smaller space. Its 2,250 color-changing lights are remote-controlled, and you can even use your phone to flash the lights from afar. According to the reviews, the tree is brighter than you think, so you definitely won’t need to add any more layers of colorful lights. If you don’t live in a region that is expecting a snowy season, this tree can be a start to mimicking a winter wonderland — especially if you play some Christmas music in the background.
Regarding the lights, the tree seems like it is easy to assemble, so that means you won’t have to worry about the daunting task of twisting the tree to connect multiple light plugs together. Even though this tree is receiving a lot of attention for its twinkling features, it has a hefty price tag. The seven-and-a-half-foot version of this tree is $349.00, while the nine-foot-tall tree is $499.00. If you’re looking to allocate that money towards gifts this year, this tree might not be for you, but the reviews are still shining as bright as the tree’s lights.
However, if you are convinced that this Christmas is the year to go above and beyond with decorations, gifts, and bright lights, this tree is a great way to bring the holiday cheer into your home. Head to your local The Home Depot and start unpacking those Christmas ornaments!
Buy: 9-Foot Pre-Lit LED Grand Duchess Balsam Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, $499