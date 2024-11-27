For $10K, You Can Get a Two-Story Tiny Home From The Home Depot
I’ve always thought of The Home Depot as a home improvement store, but recently I was totally surprised to see that it had chic and stylish decor, as well as tiny homes. Turns out, The Home Depot isn’t just a place to grab paint and plywood.
According to The Home Depot, the Best Barns Arlington 12 x 24 Wood Storage Shed Kit offers 288 square feet of space, and is currently on sale during Black Friday for $10,050, down from the original $10,615. The shed features a first floor with high ceilings and multiple windows, as well as a second floor loft with dormers and windows. The original purpose of the Arlington is a storage shed, but you can get creative with certain elements of the open layout and convert it into the perfect tiny home.
According to the Questions & Answers section on The Home Depot’s page, where Best Barns support specialists respond to shopper questions, while you can’t alter the truss of the shed, shoppers have still modified the space to be lived in. We can totally see the first floor’s high ceilings being the perfect spot for tons of open shelving and the second floor loft being repurposed as a cozy bedroom; just note the 4 to 6 feet of headroom for the tall folks. The photos on the product page also show how cute the exterior can potentially be with a few coats of paint, light fixtures, and landscaping.
No matter how you decide to customize the Arlington, you also won’t have to run back out to The Home Depot because all of its necessary hardware — from door hinges to hurricane hangers — are included, as well as a detailed instruction manual.
However, as the product page notes, you will need to provide the home’s floor, shingles, and roof edge, along with exterior paint, insulation, plumbing, electricity, and, depending on where you want to set up the tiny home, a flat foundation. You’ll also need to account for any local permits and inspections to make sure that your new tiny home is up to code. And while you can assemble the Arlington yourself, depending on your DIY skills you might need a local contractor’s help.
Although this is par for the course for tiny homes that you can buy online, this will all inevitably drive up the tiny house’s price. (The overall cost could still be well below $412,300, which was the average cost of an American home in the second quarter of 2024). But considering that the Arlington is currently on sale during Black Friday for $10,050, down from the usual $10,615, you’re still getting a lot of bang for your buck.
So yes, you could use the Arlington as a storage shed like it was originally intended to be, or if you want to take extra steps with getting the necessary local permits in your area you could fully embrace tiny home life (which data indicates is better for the environment), or turn it into a rental for extra income or even a studio if you have a side hustle. Truly, the possibilities are endless!
Buy: Best Barns Arlington 12×24 Wood Storage Shed Kit, $10,050.00 (normally $10,615)