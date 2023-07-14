Home Depot Is Selling a 288-Square-Foot Tiny Home for Under $6K
As people are downsizing into a minimalist lifestyle, tiny houses are becoming easier to find and furnish. Luckily, you can easily scan Home Depot’s website for their wide range of sheds, and most of them can be converted into tiny homes.
The Handy Home Manhattan Garage Wood Storage Shed is an expansive, multi-functional option for DIYers that are willing to put in some work to transform the shed into a tiny home. Its dimensions are 12×24 feet with 7-foot-tall side walls and 8-foot double doors.
According to the item’s description, the shed kit is recommended for garage purposes and is a perfect fit for storing lawn mowers and ATVs, but don’t let that deter you from potentially turning it into an opportunity to start the tiny home lifestyle. With its three windows and transom door windows, natural light will be your best friend in this space.
The pre-cut parts are ready for assembly, but paint and shingles are not included with your purchase so don’t forget to hit up the paint aisle at Home Depot to select your color palette. To allow customers to have full customization, flooring also isn’t included in the kit, but the item description mentions a quality foundation like concrete slabs.
With a little bit of TLC, this shed kit can be transformed into a tiny home, or you can set your goal a bit lower and craft your own gym. The possibilities are endless, and the description even suggested that the shed can be an external office or hobby space. All you need is a good Pinterest board!
Similar to the process for building a tiny home on any property, check your local building and zoning codes to confirm that you have all the necessary permits, and don’t hesitate to check out our advice for tiny home living, straight from the experts.
Buy: Handy Home Products Manhattan 12 ft. x 24 ft. Garage Wood Storage Shed, $5,498.81