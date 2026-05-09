I Let 2 Designers Fix My Makeshift Office: This Layout Changed Everything

I also consulted with Jean Liu, the principal designer and founder of Jean Liu Design in Dallas, who solved my desk problem with two practical suggestions that struck me as ingenious. First, she recommended moving the desk to be centered in the window, instead of right next to the bed stand. “It’s a bit awkward to have two pieces of furniture of similar height and materials right next to each other,” she said. “Instead, it would be so nice to look out and to bask in the natural light while working at your desk.”