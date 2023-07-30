HomeGoods’ New Doughnut Stool Is the Sweet Treat Your Home Is Missing

The colorful stool has four doughnuts in blue, white, yellow, and pink stacked on top of each other and is covered in sprinkles, so it’s an essential item for any maximalist. For $60, the stool could be the accent item within a neutral-colored room, perfect for a children’s playroom, or a handy prop for a film set. Kemp-Gerstel even created a follow-up video in response to someone asking how she styled it, and it’s conveniently matching the pastel blue wall in her wardrobe room.



One person who was able to score a stool placed the item near their vanity, while one woman placed a glass top on the stool so it could serve as a table.



Another person that purchased the stool decided to upgrade its selection of doughnuts by adding chocolate and strawberry “flavors,” and it immediately brought the stool’s pink sprinkles and icing to life.