HomeGoods Is Selling the Cutest $40 Maximalist-Inspired Storage Find
Here’s a tip for when you see something cute at HomeGoods: buy it immediately. The store is known for its kitschy decor that flies off the shelves, and this new basket will convince you to head to your nearest HomeGoods ASAP.
A TikTok by @chelseazeferina shows an adorable green apple-shaped wicker basket at HomeGoods, and it appears to be the size of a shopping cart. For $40, she bought the large basket but pointed out that HomeGoods also sells an identical smaller basket for $30.
Commenters suggested buying both baskets for laundry and blanket storage, which is perfect for maximalists (especially if you love cottagecore!). It fits right in with dopamine decor, which is all about decorating for the interests and whimsy of your inner child.
In a different TikTok, Zeferina placed a handful of towels inside the basket to style it, which shows how good it is for storage. If you don’t have enough throw blankets or linen to add inside, it would be a cute addition to a child’s playroom to store toys or books. It’s clear why the official HomeGoods TikTok account replied that “this find is the apple of our eyes.”
According to the comments section, HomeGoods also has a cute strawberry basket, and it literally looks like something you’d see in Animal Crossing.
Similar to other items at HomeGoods, Marshalls, or TJ Maxx, it’s rare to spot the same item again at the stores, and it’s nearly impossible to find the exact item online for a reasonable price. And this basket is clearly one of a kind, especially with the store’s abundance of food-shaped decorations, so don’t waste time heading to HomeGoods.