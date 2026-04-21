HomeGoods Shoppers Are Finding Rare Lenox Village Collectibles for Just $13
If you’re among the cohort of collectors who are obsessed with Lenox Spice Village, then you may already have a full-blown collection of the spice jars displayed proudly in your kitchen. But there are a few elusive items from the Lenox Spice Village collection beyond spice jars — and HomeGoods actually has one item in stock right now for just $13.
Spotted by the TikTok user who goes by @bougiefindsofficial, HomeGoods is currently selling sets of Lenox Spice Village placemats that are designed to pair perfectly with your existing spice jars.
“I can’t believe my luck,” @bougiefindsofficial wrote over her recent video. “I just struck gold at HomeGoods.”
The cork placemats come in a set of four, and feature some of your favorite Spice Village pieces painted in watercolor. HomeGoods also has Lenox’s Butterfly Meadow collection placemats, which feature a whimsical watercolor repeating pattern of flowers, birds, and (of course!) butterflies. Both sets of four placemats are priced at just $12.99.
Some shoppers in the comment section shared they also found the matching Spice Village table runners and tablecloths at their HomeGoods, too. So if you ready to hunt, you may be rewarded!
Lenox’s Spice Placemats Are a Rare, Limited Find
This is a previously sold Lenox design that is no longer available to purchase online. You can find them at secondhand sites like eBay and Poshmark; most retailers have the updated design, which has a teal background and an all-over print (this version is sadly sold out everywhere, too!).
However, you can still grab the runner, tea towels, and centerpiece mat from the older Lenox collection on the Macy’s website. The runner measures 14 inches wide by 70 inches long, which makes it a great fit for most dining tables. And the printed houses look just so sweet, you’ll want to use them for every dinner party and special occasion.
As if you needed an excuse to take a trip to HomeGoods, hunting down these elusive Lenox Spice Village finds is more than enough of a reason to grab an iced coffee and hit the aisles.
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