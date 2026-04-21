HomeGoods Shoppers Are Finding Rare Lenox Village Collectibles for Just $13

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via…read more
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Orlando,FL-USA August 09, 2019: HomeGoods is an American chain of discount home furnishing stores founded in 1992. Hundreds of locations are now positioned throughout the US.
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If you’re among the cohort of collectors who are obsessed with Lenox Spice Village, then you may already have a full-blown collection of the spice jars displayed proudly in your kitchen. But there are a few elusive items from the Lenox Spice Village collection beyond spice jars — and HomeGoods actually has one item in stock right now for just $13.

Spotted by the TikTok user who goes by @bougiefindsofficial, HomeGoods is currently selling sets of Lenox Spice Village placemats that are designed to pair perfectly with your existing spice jars. 

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“I can’t believe my luck,” @bougiefindsofficial wrote over her recent video. “I just struck gold at HomeGoods.”

The cork placemats come in a set of four, and feature some of your favorite Spice Village pieces painted in watercolor. HomeGoods also has Lenox’s Butterfly Meadow collection placemats, which feature a whimsical watercolor repeating pattern of flowers, birds, and (of course!) butterflies. Both sets of four placemats are priced at just $12.99.

Some shoppers in the comment section shared they also found the matching Spice Village table runners and tablecloths at their HomeGoods, too. So if you ready to hunt, you may be rewarded!

Lenox’s Spice Placemats Are a Rare, Limited Find

This is a previously sold Lenox design that is no longer available to purchase online. You can find them at secondhand sites like eBay and Poshmark; most retailers have the updated design, which has a teal background and an all-over print (this version is sadly sold out everywhere, too!).

Lenox Spice Village Allover Placemats, Set of 4
$30
$30 at Walmart

However, you can still grab the runner, tea towels, and centerpiece mat from the older Lenox collection on the Macy’s website. The runner measures 14 inches wide by 70 inches long, which makes it a great fit for most dining tables. And the printed houses look just so sweet, you’ll want to use them for every dinner party and special occasion.

Lenox Spice Village Kitchen Towels, Set of 2
$29
$29 at Macy's

As if you needed an excuse to take a trip to HomeGoods, hunting down these elusive Lenox Spice Village finds is more than enough of a reason to grab an iced coffee and hit the aisles. 

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