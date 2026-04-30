If You See this German Notebook Brand at HomeGoods, Buy It ASAP
There’s nothing quite like cracking open a brand-new journal. I much prefer it to keeping my productivity apps online. Maybe you’ll fill it with random doodles and to-do lists, try bullet journaling, or do those morning pages your creative friends keep talking about. Real journal enthusiasts have favorite brands, and an extremely popular German one is hiding in the aisles of HomeGoods right now.
What German Notebook Brand Can You Buy at HomeGoods Right Now?
The classic German brand Leuchtturm1917, which has indeed been around since 1917, is beloved for its range of simple, quality paper notebooks and planners. It’s not the cheapest brand in the world, but if you get to HomeGoods soon, you could save quite a bit of money on their notebooks.
“Look at how cheap these are,” content creator @WelcomeToTheJingalow says in an Instagram video, her arms full to the brim with notebooks from popular brand Leuchtturm1917. You can see price tags on some of the notebooks; some are $9.99, while others are $7.99. “They’re usually 2-3 times more expensive so I made sure to hoard enough to last me a couple years,” she writes in the caption, and judging by how many notepads are in her arms, I don’t think she’s exaggerating.
The $8-10 Leuchtturm1917 notebooks shown at HomeGoods appear to be small and medium softcover notebooks in various sizes and paper styles, like ruled and dotted. Some even come from the brand’s bold Bauhaus Edition line, which is inspired by artist Wassily Kandinsky and retails for a pricier $30.50 each.
Other Places to Find Leuchtturm1917 Notebooks
HomeGoods doesn’t have an online store, so your only chance to get a Leuchtturm1917 for cheap is by going there in person. If that’s not an option for you, you can find this brand in plenty of other places.
In addition to checking out the brand’s website directly, you could also head over to Michaels, which has a sage green A6 size (3.5”x6”) softcover Leuchtturm notebook for $17.50, or Barnes & Noble, which has a slightly larger A5 size (5.75”x8.25”) softcover notebook for $23.95. That size and style come in multiple colors, but if it’s not quite what you’re looking for, there are far more Leuchtturm options to choose from on the actual official website.
There may be other ways to find deals on these notebooks right now. “Check T.J. Maxx, too, friends!” one commenter writes on the Instagram reel. “They are in the ‘craft/notebook’ aisle and up by the front mixed in with books.”