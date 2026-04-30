If You See this German Notebook Brand at HomeGoods, Buy It ASAP

“Look at how cheap these are,” content creator @WelcomeToTheJingalow says in an Instagram video, her arms full to the brim with notebooks from popular brand Leuchtturm1917. You can see price tags on some of the notebooks; some are $9.99, while others are $7.99. “They’re usually 2-3 times more expensive so I made sure to hoard enough to last me a couple years,” she writes in the caption, and judging by how many notepads are in her arms, I don’t think she’s exaggerating.