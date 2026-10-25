This Luxury Department Store Blanket Is Just $49 at HomeGoods Right Now
The seasons change every year, of course, but I still manage to be surprised at how cold it gets once autumn starts winding down. Stocking up on blankets is a great way to keep warm, but I’m always looking for the right combination of truly cozy and affordable throw blankets.
The problem is that high-quality, aesthetically pleasing blankets can often be quite pricey. Luckily you can often find well-made, often name-brand finds at affordable price points at HomeGoods if you know what to look for. Right now, there’s a buzzed-about Neiman Marcus throw blanket for far less than you’d typically pay for at the upscale department store.
What Is the HomeGoods Neiman Marcus Blanket?
“I FOUND HER,” content creator Brittany Lawhon declared in a recent TikTok post about her latest HomeGoods shopping trip. She’s not talking about a person, but a blanket — and clearly not just any blanket. It’s the popular Neiman Marcus decorative throw, a thick brown blanket with a chic black floral pattern depicting branches of cherry blossoms.
The 50” by 70” blanket looks beautiful and luxurious, but its most notable aspect is its hanging price tag, which says $49.99. This low price is quite significant considering blankets on the Neiman Marcus website cost hundreds (and, in some cases, thousands) of dollars.
A Similar Luxe yet Affordable Blanket to Shop
If you’re not able to get to a HomeGoods store, you still have a chance to get your hands on this specific Neiman Marcus throw blanket. However, you may have to spend some time browsing secondhand retailers and online resellers, and you might not find the exact brown and black cherry blossom design at a price as low as HomeGoods has it for.
If you’re OK with another brand, the Quince ruched faux fur throw, which comes in five solid colors, is thick, fluffy, elegant, and just $69.90. It’ll rival the coziness of the Neiman Marcus blanket, and it comes in the same size as it too.