HomeGoods Is Selling the Perfect Fall Bedding for Just $15 (Taylor Swift Fans Will Love It!)
Over the past year and a half, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been everywhere, even increasing U.S. home values during its first leg. If your love of the singer has ever inspired your home decor, you’ll be happy to know that you can now add the cutest Swiftie-inspired bedsheets to your collection. HomeGoods is currently selling a sheet set with a Swift friendship bracelet-inspired pattern perfect for you or any other fans in your life.
TikTok content creator Carli (@carliannescloset) shared the find in a recent viral video, writing, “PSA to Swifties starting college: HomeGoods has the cutest Taylor Swift-inspired sheet sets.”
In the TikTok, Carli pans over the friendship bracelet pattern, which comes from the HomeGoods brand Lonon Kaye and is available in the size Twin XL. Although the sheets aren’t official Swift merch, the inspiration is clear. Friendship bracelet trading among Swifties has become an iconic part of the Eras Tour since it kicked off last year. Plus, some of the sheet set’s bracelets read “Lover,” which is the name of Swift’s seventh studio album.
Carli also shared a look at a disco ball-patterned sheet set, which will no doubt appeal to fans of Swift’s 2020 Folklore track “Mirrorball.”
Since sharing her video on Aug. 4, Carli’s TikTok has received over 28,300 likes and 278,100 views. “Hear me out, they would be so cute on my king-sized bed that I share with my husband lol,” one TikToker commented. “My best friend who is a fellow Swiftie is moving and this is a perfect housewarming gift!!!” another commenter wrote.
And if the disco ball sheet set is more your style, you can order it for $14.99 on TJ Maxx’s website. Get ready to have the wildest dreams!