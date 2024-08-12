Over the past year and a half, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been everywhere, even increasing U.S. home values during its first leg. If your love of the singer has ever inspired your home decor, you’ll be happy to know that you can now add the cutest Swiftie-inspired bedsheets to your collection. HomeGoods is currently selling a sheet set with a Swift friendship bracelet-inspired pattern perfect for you or any other fans in your life.