Check Out Taylor Swift’s Impressive Real Estate Portfolio
Taylor Swift’s extensive discography just might be on par with her impressive real estate portfolio. The pop star has eight different homes across the United States — in California, Rhode Island, New York, and Tennessee (which includes her first penthouse that she purchased when she was 20!). With the recent buzz regarding her relationship with Travis Kelce, you might be wondering the following question: Where does Taylor Swift live? (Spoiler alert: It’s not Kansas City!)
When she’s not flying across the globe during her sold-out tour, she has more than enough housing options to choose from. Whether she wants a peaceful return to a quiet neighborhood or a night in the city that never sleeps, she’s got a home for that.
While you prepare for the release of Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, take a look at her current homes where she might have written a song or two.
New York, New York
Swift must love New York City beyond just Cornelia Street, because she has four different properties in Manhattan. She briefly rented a four-bedroom apartment in the West Village in 2016 during renovations for her penthouses in Tribeca. And according to Elle Decor, the West Village apartment even contained a glamorous indoor pool.
Swift now owns two adjacent Tribeca penthouses, which her bestie Sophie Turner recently stayed in. They were converted into one large duplex with 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in 2014. She also owns a townhome across the street, which she purchased in 2017, according to StreetEasy. It includes a stunning Japanese paper glass wall and terrace.
In 2018, Swift bought a loft on the same block as her penthouses, so she’s officially spent around $45 million on housing in New York City.
Los Angeles, California
Located in Beverly Hills, Swift purchased her California home in 2015, which used to be owned by film producer Samuel Goldwyn. Two years later, the singer received approval from the Beverly Hills Cultural Heritage Commission to renovate the mansion into a historical landmark. Since she sold her other two properties in Los Angeles, this is Swift’s only home on the West Coast.
Nashville, Tennessee
Near Nashville’s Music Row, you can find Swift’s very first home, which she purchased at age 20. The condo’s gorgeous floor-to-ceiling windows are just a small part of its luxury, as it is located in The Adelicia, a luxury condo community. In an interview with Vulture in 2013, Swift revealed that she decorated the home herself with a “whimsically girlie” yet “shabby-chic Alice in Wonderland” aesthetic in mind.
Swift’s second home in Tennessee, The Northumberland Estate, is completely different. Purchased in 2011, the Greek Revival-style mansion is located in the Forest Hills suburb and includes a massive guesthouse. According to the Daily Mail, Swift’s mom lives there.
Westerly, Rhode Island
Swift’s Rhode Island mansion in Westerly’s Watch Hill neighborhood is probably her most relaxing home (and perfect for her famous Fourth of July parties!). The mansion has more fireplaces than bedrooms and, according to Business Insider, the seaside home has incredible views of the ocean, thanks to its position atop the town’s highest point.