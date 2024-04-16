Check Out Taylor Swift’s Impressive Real Estate Portfolio

Swift must love New York City beyond just Cornelia Street, because she has four different properties in Manhattan. She briefly rented a four-bedroom apartment in the West Village in 2016 during renovations for her penthouses in Tribeca. And according to Elle Decor, the West Village apartment even contained a glamorous indoor pool.



Swift now owns two adjacent Tribeca penthouses, which her bestie Sophie Turner recently stayed in. They were converted into one large duplex with 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in 2014. She also owns a townhome across the street, which she purchased in 2017, according to StreetEasy. It includes a stunning Japanese paper glass wall and terrace.



In 2018, Swift bought a loft on the same block as her penthouses, so she’s officially spent around $45 million on housing in New York City.