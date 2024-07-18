These Are the Most Popular Landscaping Trends of 2024, According to a New Report

According to Houzz, homeowners are ready to take on work in their outdoor spaces for a number of different reasons. In the findings, 41% of respondents said that their motivations for making changes were because they wanted to fix elements that have deteriorated or broken down, while 27% said they just finally have the time to focus on their yards.



For people in the Houzz survey who are making changes to their outdoor spaces, 81% of those changes are taking place in their backyards, while 46% are helping spruce up homeowners’ front yards.