These Are the Most Popular Landscaping Trends of 2024, According to a New Report
Has the warm weather left you ready to tackle some long overdue landscaping projects? If you’re nodding “yes,” you’re not alone. According to a new report released by Houzz, more than three-quarters of homeowners are currently planning on making landscaping improvements to their spaces.
The website recently surveyed 1,106 U.S. homeowners between May 25 and June 5, 2024 about their planned exterior and outdoor renovation projects.
“With limited housing stock and higher interest rates impacting affordability, younger generations are squeezing functionality out of every inch of their current homes by focusing on the outdoors. Millennials, in particular, are most likely to invest in major structural upgrades in the yard and to add furniture and accessories to make it more personalized and livable,” said Marine Sargsyan, Houzz staff economist in a press release about the survey. “That said, large-scope outdoor projects are common across generations, and homeowners are hiring professionals to bring their dreams to life.”
Here’s what else Houzz found.
Homeowners are upgrading their outdoor spaces with plants.
Of those surveyed, 77% plan to upgrade plants, shrubs, or trees on their property, and 66% plan on upgrading their beds or borders in 2024. For those choosing new greenery, the most common additions that are included are flowering plants (82%), low-maintenance plants (71%), butterfly, bee, or hummingbird attractant plants (55%), and native plants (52%).
Homeowners are making upgrades because they want their spaces to look fresh.
According to Houzz, homeowners are ready to take on work in their outdoor spaces for a number of different reasons. In the findings, 41% of respondents said that their motivations for making changes were because they wanted to fix elements that have deteriorated or broken down, while 27% said they just finally have the time to focus on their yards.
For people in the Houzz survey who are making changes to their outdoor spaces, 81% of those changes are taking place in their backyards, while 46% are helping spruce up homeowners’ front yards.
Homeowners are going big on comfort.
In order to make these upgrades and changes, homeowners are motivated to shop — and buy — for things that make their outdoor spaces cozy and comfortable. According to Houzz, some of the most common furniture and decor product purchases homeowners say they’ve made are: lighting (29%), chairs or armchairs (24%), pillows and throws (20%), umbrellas (19%), rugs (19%), and sofas or sectionals (16%).
Beyond just what they needed to buy for their spaces, Houzz’s findings included that homeowners are paying attention to aesthetics and durability, too. Of the survey respondents, 71% were thinking about the vibes of their outdoor spaces when buying, and 69% were thinking about comfort.
You can read Houzz’s full survey here.