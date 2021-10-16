How Expensive Is Getting a Dog, Really? A Trainer Weighs In on Everything You Need to Know

If you are looking into getting a puppy from a breeder, look for what the ASPCA calls responsible breeders, who are dedicated to bettering the health and temperament of their breed and “provide their dogs with a high quality of care.” You can read more about this criteria on the ASPCA’s website, and ask any potential breeder how they adhere to these standards before you give them your business. And as the American Kennel Club notes, “a responsible breeder is someone who is willing to talk to you and answer questions you have, whether you’ve already committed to purchasing a puppy or not. They are there for you and the puppy whether the puppy is 5 months, 5 years or 13 years old.”