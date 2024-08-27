The secret is simple: When you’re shopping for towels online, Vanderbeek suggests always looking at the towel’s GSM, which stands for grams per square meter and is used to help determine a towel’s quality, softness, and overall heft. It’s a measure of the towel’s density — kind of like the thread count in sheets. Of course, listing a towel’s GSM is nothing new, but if you’re unfamiliar with the term — like I was — you may find becoming more familiar with it to be a helpful online shopping trick.