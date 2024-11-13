The Most Effective Way to Get Rid of the Smell of Mothballs, According to Experts
Despite their resemblance to butterflies, which delight gardeners and casual observers alike, moths are often unwanted guests inside the home. That’s because these insects feed on a variety of different materials, which can include everything from your curtains to your favorite wool sweaters.
That destruction prompts some folks to reach for mothballs to keep the pests out of their home. While mothballs can be incredibly effective at keeping moths and their larvae from destroying your clothes, linens, and carpets, they can also leave behind a terrible odor while doing so. Keep reading to find out how to get rid of mothball smell, including a few alternatives that will have your home smelling fresh while also keeping it safe.
Why do mothballs have a smell?
You may be familiar with the mothball’s pungent odor, but did you know that the reason they produce such a memorable scent has to do with their chemical composition? “They are usually made of naphthalene or paradichlorobenzene, both of which are volatile organic compounds with a distinctive odor,” explains Maria Anderson, a cleaning and organizing expert with Henfield Storage.
The strong smell produced by these chemicals works as a deterrent, keeping moths from laying eggs in fabrics, according to Alicia Sokolowski, president and co-CEO of AspenClean. “These chemicals are effective in protecting clothes or other stored items from being damaged by moth larvae.”
How to get rid of mothball smell in your home
Anderson says that the most effective way to get rid of the smell of mothballs is also the easiest, and it involves airing out your home and allowing fresh air to circulate and push the odor out.
But if that doesn’t work, she also says that baking soda can be used to bust up tougher smells, as it’s known for its natural odor-absorbing properties. “Sprinkle it generously on the affected area, allow it to sit for six to seven hours, and then vacuum it up,” she says.
Another option involves creating a solution of white vinegar and water, which will help to neutralize the odor. “Combine equal parts of vinegar and water in a spray bottle, mist the impacted area, and allow it to air out,” Anderson continues.
Lastly, she says you can try activated charcoal, which is famous for its odor-absorbing properties. “Place the activated charcoal sachets or filters in the impacted area to eliminate the mothball smell.”
If you’re dealing with a more concentrated smell on items you’ve had in storage, Sokolowski says you may be able to get rid of the smell of mothballs by simply throwing your items in the wash.
Alternatives to mothballs
Those chemicals that Anderson mentioned may be good at tackling your moth problems, but she says they can also be harmful to your health (and that of your pets) if they are ingested or inhaled. “For this reason, it is necessary to use mothballs with precaution and follow the manufacturer’s instructions effectively,” she says, adding that more natural alternatives can also be a good solution.
Sokolowski says filling sachets with certain natural materials can help you get the results you’d expect to see with mothballs, but without that unpleasant smell. That being said, she does caution that these methods may require a few extra steps to be as effective.
“When opting for natural alternatives, it’s important to keep in mind that you should regularly refresh your cedar blocks or herb sachets to maintain their effectiveness,” she continues. “If your wool or silk items have been exposed to moth larvae, you may consider freezing these items in order to kill the larvae before storing them.”
Some natural materials she suggests include the following:
- Lavender: Use dried lavender sachets not only to repel moths naturally, but also to add a pleasant scent to your storage/closet.
- Cedarwood: Use cedarwood chips or blocks. These act as great natural moth repellents.
- Rosemary, thyme, or cloves: Sachets made of these herbs also often act as natural moth repellents.
Another option is storing your items in airtight containers, which Sokolowski says can prevent moths from ever accessing your clothes in the first place. “Above all, regular cleaning, such as vacuuming your carpets and storage areas, helps remove any eggs or moth larvae.”