8 Ways You Can Get Ready for an Extended Power Outage — Without Turning into a Doomsday Prepper

You don’t want to open and close your refrigerator multiple times. According to Foodsafety.gov, you want to keep your refrigerator door closed as much as possible. The organization also says that most food is good for 4 hours in the refrigerator and 24 to 48 hours in the freezer, from the time when the power went out. You can consult the website’s handy food safety guide, but never taste-test a food that’s been in a refrigerator without power to see if it’s good.



If you haven’t stocked up on canned and boxed goods, you can get creative with whatever nonperishables you have in your cupboard. You can also check if you can pool resources with a neighbor. Or, if you have extra to spare, see if you can help anyone in your neighborhood with food and shelter.