8 Ways You Can Get Ready for an Extended Power Outage — Without Turning into a Doomsday Prepper
When life hands you the unexpected, it’s easier to deal with it when you’re at least a little bit prepared — like having an emergency kit in case of tornadoes or earthquakes. But if you’re not ready for something like an extended power outage, you might get a little frazzled. So, how can you prepare for a week with no electricity — without going full doomsday?
You use electricity for so many things in your daily life, so losing power for days is not ideal. But there are simple ways to make sure you’re ready if it does happen. Sean Gold, a former emergency manager for the United States Air Force (USAF), uses his site, TruePrepper, to help separate the doomsday mindset from simply being better prepared during unanticipated times.
Gold’s interest in preparedness stems from a childhood experience of losing power for a week during a North Carolina hurricane. Even if you haven’t experienced a long electricity outage, you know they can happen. “We’ve all seen hurricanes, heat waves, and cold weather bring power down for over a week,” Gold says.
If you don’t have a generator or alternative energy source, “you’ll need to have the emergency essentials on hand to cook, potentially purify water, stay warm, stay informed, and generate light,” Gold says.
Not sure how to do all that? Don’t stress; I spoke to Gold and other experts about what everyday people should do to prepare — and here’s what they said.
What to Have on Hand Before a Power Outage
It can seem daunting, but if you want to ease the stress of a week without power, here are the essentials you should aim to have in your house, according to experts.
Shelf-Stable Foods
You know you need nonperishable foods, and Sergey Nikolin, president of Product Air Heating & Cooling in Washington, suggests that you “opt for shelf-stable foods that are high in calories and nutrition.” This includes options like jerky, fresh apples, canned fruits and vegetables, and nut butter, according to the National Child and Adult Care Food Program Association (CACFP).
Nikolin also advises eating any safe perishable foods first before moving on to nonperishables — you can check here for how long certain foods are good after power goes out.
If you have pets, stock up on animal-specific foods like kibble or birdseed.
An Emergency Weather Radio
Although it seems a bit retro, an emergency weather radio can keep you in the know even if you’re literally in the dark. Gold says these radios provide information about the weather event, and many have integrated flashlights and phone chargers. Nikolin recommends getting a hand-crank model, like this $50 model from REI or this $17 one from Amazon, so you don’t need to worry about it losing power.
Paper Products
If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that people grab toilet paper in an emergency — albeit usually too much. While you should keep your paper product stash (including paper towels and napkins) well-stocked, maintaining at least a week’s worth is usually sufficient.
A Light Source
Your smartphone has a flashlight, but you don’t want to drain your phone’s battery, so make sure you have candles and matches or a lighter as a backup light source. Be careful when using a flame for your light source: “If you plan to use candles, put them inside mason jars to reduce fire risk and amplify light,” Nikolin says.
For a flame-free option, use an LED camping lantern, as these tend to have a long battery life and offer broad illumination.
Emergency Phone Numbers
You know 9-1-1, but do you have the phone numbers of your close friends and family memorized or written down? Write a paper list of phone numbers of the people you may want to check on or contact. You should also make sure you have the number for your local hospital and non-emergency contacts for the police and fire departments.
Portable Power Station
Nikolin also recommends investing in a portable power station. “These can charge phones, laptops, and even small appliances multiple times,” he adds. Before the electricity goes out, make sure your station is fully charged, and read the directions to find out if you can charge it after the power is out with a generator, car charger, or solar panel.
If you don’t want to pay hundreds of dollars for a power station, you should at least have a powerbank to charge your devices and even some USB-powered appliances.
Safe Drinking Water
Water is a must for many reasons, the main one being hydration. Depending on the severity of the circumstances, you may not have plumbing or potable water, so pick up several gallons of water or fill your vessels at home if a storm is on the horizon.
You can use non-potable water in a pinch for washing dishes or freshening up for hygiene, but do not drink it. Since you may not have running water for some time, Nikolin says it’s a wise idea to add dry shampoo and premoistened towelettes to your shopping list.
Charged Cell Phone
If a storm is on the way, charge up your cell phone and other necessities to 100% before the electricity fails. Once the power goes out, resist the temptation to scroll, catch up on emails, or stream TV and movies; books, puzzles, and games are your go-to entertainment in an electricity-free zone.
“Metering your phone usage to only checking conditions and making contact daily will help it last an entire week if you turn it off when you are not using it,” Gold advises, although your phone’s battery and age will contribute to how long it can last without a charge. To help it last longer, put your phone in low-power mode, close out unnecessary apps, and turn down the brightness and volume.
What to Do If You Aren’t Prepared for an Outage
If the power goes out and you didn’t have time to make sure you have everything listed above, here’s what you should do.
Consider your immediate needs.
A storm may hit so quickly that you don’t have time to prepare properly. In that instance, gather what you need in that moment, like water, food, and a heat or cooling source. Refrain from unnecessary activities that drain power, such as using your cell phone and opening and closing the refrigerator often.
Eat perishable foods first — and then get creative.
You don’t want to open and close your refrigerator multiple times. According to Foodsafety.gov, you want to keep your refrigerator door closed as much as possible. The organization also says that most food is good for 4 hours in the refrigerator and 24 to 48 hours in the freezer, from the time when the power went out. You can consult the website’s handy food safety guide, but never taste-test a food that’s been in a refrigerator without power to see if it’s good.
If you haven’t stocked up on canned and boxed goods, you can get creative with whatever nonperishables you have in your cupboard. You can also check if you can pool resources with a neighbor. Or, if you have extra to spare, see if you can help anyone in your neighborhood with food and shelter.
Protect yourself from the elements.
One of the most dangerous circumstances when you don’t have power is dealing with extreme temperatures, so regulating your home and body is essential. Nikolin says you must create a heating or cooling strategy to stay safe, depending on the outside temperature.
In cold environments, “use insulated blankets, draft stoppers, and Mylar survival blankets to maintain comfortable temperatures in extreme weather without power,” Nikolin says. If you live in a large home, designate a small, insulated room as a temperature-controlled area instead of trying to heat a large space.
In summer’s stifling temperatures, Nikolin recommends covering windows to deflect heat. Reflective emergency blankets work well, but you can use aluminum foil in a pinch. Your windows can also circulate cool air. “Open windows at night, and place wet cloths over open windows to create a stronger breeze,” Nikolin says. As the water evaporates, it absorbs surrounding heat energy. He suggests keeping them closed and covered when the sun is out to help retain cool air.