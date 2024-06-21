The No-Maintenance Yard Hack to Never Water Your Lawn Again (Seriously!)

Planting your prairie lawn in the fall or early spring will give the plants and seeds the best chance of survival, says Ward Dilmore, co-founder of Petrus Landscaping based out of California. If you start in the fall, ensure that you have your plants in the ground three to four weeks before the first frost so they can begin to establish before the cold weather hits. Similarly, if you are starting in the spring, aim to get plants and seeds in the ground after the threat of intense frost has passed, but before the hot summer weather hits.