This Kitchen Transformation Makes Faux Wood Look Like the Real Deal (in 2 Places!)
At first glance, Jayme Squires’ kitchen looks like a dated kitchen update gone right. She seemingly preserved the home’s wood beams and refinished the lower cabinets to an ashy, cool-toned color that pairs perfectly with the antique white uppers. However, Squires has a huge secret about her kitchen makeover: The wood is fake.
“None of this is wood,” Squires said in a recent Instagram video. “The beams are made of foam. I actually unloaded them off the truck myself. That’s how light they were.”
And her lower cabinets and kitchen island aren’t wood, either. “The island actually started off white and I used Retique It liquid wood paint and their pecan gel stain to give it a woodgrain look,” she said. “You actually apply the graining tool to sort of give it the effect and then put the gel stain right over top.”
Retique It Wood’n kits come with all the tools you need to make a painted surface look like wood. You can choose from either a smooth or grained finish, then pick from one of Retique It’s various wood finishes that range from White Wash and Sun Bleached to Classic Black and Red Mahogany.
The kits come in three sizes, so you can choose the one that will best cover your surface area and then pick a top coat. The kit arrives at your door and comes with easy-to-follow instructions so you can get granining right away.
This isn’t the first time I’ve stumbled upon someone who updated their kitchen cabinets with a Retique It Kit. Last year, one Instagrammer used the smooth finish kit to redo their lower cabinets. The wood-grain tool that Jayme used in her recent video really makes a huge difference.
“Love love, love love that,” one person commented on Squires’ post. Another person said, “Shut up!!! That is so cool.”
Forget paint stripping or spending thousands to install brand-new cabinets — this refinishing kit is going to change your life and save you so much money.
Buy: Retique It Wood’n Kit, $29.99