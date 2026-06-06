IKEA Is Quietly Discontinuing This Rustic Storage Table, and It’s So Small-Space-Friendly

The cream-colored fabric bag resembles the look of linen and attaches to the wire basket’s legs with ties, which keeps it secure and also looks quite nice — especially if you love bows. It measures 18 7/8 inches tall and 18 1/4 inches wide, and the tabletop has a diameter of 16 7/8 inches. It normally retails for $89.99, but the price has been reduced to $64.99 in its final days, so you’ll be able to save some money and be one of the last people to get this specific table from IKEA. (The larger version of this table, if you’re interested in purchasing a set, measures 18 1/8 inches tall and 23 5/8 inches wide and is also being discontinued. It’s on sale for $89.99, down from its original price of $119.99).