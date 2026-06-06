IKEA Is Quietly Discontinuing This Rustic Storage Table, and It’s So Small-Space-Friendly
IKEA might be known for mainstay classics like the KALLAX shelf, but the store doesn’t stock the same gems forever — even if they’re highly beloved. One of the latest IKEA offerings soon to be phased out is the ÄNGESBYN storage table, and it’s a great option for anyone who wants their furniture to do it all and look good at the same time.
What Is the IKEA ÄNGESBYN Storage Table?
The ÄNGESBYN storage table from IKEA is equally eye-catching and useful. Its design is simple, neutral, and practical, but also contemporary — it’s a black steel basket on slightly elevated legs with a removable fabric storage bag and a removable natural wood tabletop.
The cream-colored fabric bag resembles the look of linen and attaches to the wire basket’s legs with ties, which keeps it secure and also looks quite nice — especially if you love bows. It measures 18 7/8 inches tall and 18 1/4 inches wide, and the tabletop has a diameter of 16 7/8 inches. It normally retails for $89.99, but the price has been reduced to $64.99 in its final days, so you’ll be able to save some money and be one of the last people to get this specific table from IKEA. (The larger version of this table, if you’re interested in purchasing a set, measures 18 1/8 inches tall and 23 5/8 inches wide and is also being discontinued. It’s on sale for $89.99, down from its original price of $119.99).
Why You’ll Love This Storage Table
This table looks good on its own, but there’s so much you can do with it. Reviewers on IKEA’s website use this table to store knitting projects, supplies for a newborn baby, throw blankets, and snacks, and even to “hide [the] internet modem in a stylized and decorative way.”
People commonly put it by a couch or armchair, but the ÄNGESBYN can play nicely anywhere in your home — including as a first impression for guests. “Used to hold guest house shoes. Looks great by the front door,” one review says.
Buy: IKEA ANGESBYN Storage Table, $64.99
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